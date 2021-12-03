Pollard's TD Salvages Running Game; Zeke To Rest

NEW ORLEANS – It would take more than a lingering knee injury to keep Ezekiel Elliott off the field, but anyone who has seen Zeke play over the past five years could probably assume that the running back wasn't playing at 100 percent against the Saints on Thursday by his inability to generate consistent yards.

Coming off of two straight losses and facing a Saints team that was even more depleted by injuries than Dallas, it would seem that the Cowboys' key to leaving New Orleans with a victory would be to get back to their former identity of running the ball well and controlling the time of possession.

And while Dallas' defense was able to ultimately keep the Saints' offense in check and pull out a victory, the Cowboys' rushing attack was still mostly nowhere to be found. Plagued with a knee injury that has been bothering him most of the season and seemingly was reaggravated in recent weeks, Elliott only managed 45 yards on 13 carries, and the Saints actually won the time of possession battle despite losing the game by 10 points.