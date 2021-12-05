Big Facts: Picking Hill Like Manning? When 7 Ate 9

Dallas was able to get back on track with a bounce back in the Bayou, 27-17 over the New Orleans Saints (5-7). The Cowboys (8-4) halted a two-game losing streak and improved their NFC record to a conference-best 6-1 with the win. Now, the Cowboys have a ten-day period in-between games which could be coming at the most opportune time to get healthy. Here are 10 additional 'big facts' to note after Thursday's win over New Orleans at the Superdome.
