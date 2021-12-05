Big Facts: Picking Hill Like Manning? When 7 Ate 9

7 / 10

Parsons for Player of the Year?

Over the last 20 seasons, only two players have tallied at least 70 tackles and 10 sacks in the first 12 games of the season. James Harrison in 2008 and 2010, and now Micah Parsons. Harrison won the Defensive Player of the Year during the 2008 season and was high in the voting in 2010 as well. Parsons has been one of the more imposing figures on defense this season as the highest PFF pass rush grade in the NFL at 92.9.