Big Facts: Picking Hill Like Manning? When 7 Ate 9

Dec 05, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Dallas was able to get back on track with a bounce back in the Bayou, 27-17 over the New Orleans Saints (5-7). The Cowboys (8-4) halted a two-game losing streak and improved their NFC record to a conference-best 6-1 with the win. Now, the Cowboys have a ten-day period in-between games which could be coming at the most opportune time to get healthy. Here are 10 additional 'big facts' to note after Thursday's win over New Orleans at the Superdome.

The Cowboys will get a mini break heading into the final five games of the regular season. Here are some big facts you need to know, ranging from rare stats from the Saints game to records that could be broken.

Rushing it back to 2017 Tony Pollard's 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the longest rush of his NFL career. His previous long was 44 yards for a touchdown against the Rams in December of his rookie year. Additionally, his 58-yard strike was the longest run for the Cowboys since Alfred Morris ran for 70-yards in 2017 while Pollard was still a junior at Memphis.
1 / 10

Rushing it back to 2017

Tony Pollard's 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the longest rush of his NFL career. His previous long was 44 yards for a touchdown against the Rams in December of his rookie year. Additionally, his 58-yard strike was the longest run for the Cowboys since Alfred Morris ran for 70-yards in 2017 while Pollard was still a junior at Memphis.

Party like it's 2009 Dallas secured their first win in New Orleans since 2009 this past Thursday. Home teams had won the most recent five games of the series dating back to 2012 as the Saints won at AT&T Stadium. Dallas' last win in the Superdome, prior to this one, upended a 13-0 start to the season for Drew Brees and New Orleans.
2 / 10

Party like it's 2009

Dallas secured their first win in New Orleans since 2009 this past Thursday. Home teams had won the most recent five games of the series dating back to 2012 as the Saints won at AT&T Stadium. Dallas' last win in the Superdome, prior to this one, upended a 13-0 start to the season for Drew Brees and New Orleans.

Bright Lights, Bright Performances Cowboys are now 3-1 in primetime this season after their 27-17 win over the Saints last Thursday. Three wins is the most for a Cowboys team since 2018 when they went 3-2 in primetime. The only loss this season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener while Dallas has notched wins against the Eagles, Vikings, and now the Saints.
3 / 10

Bright Lights, Bright Performances

Cowboys are now 3-1 in primetime this season after their 27-17 win over the Saints last Thursday. Three wins is the most for a Cowboys team since 2018 when they went 3-2 in primetime. The only loss this season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener while Dallas has notched wins against the Eagles, Vikings, and now the Saints.

Quinn-Win Situation Dan Quinn became the first interim head coach for the Cowboys since the 2010 season when Jason Garrett took over the final eight games for Wade Phillips. The situation was vastly different for Dan Quinn, but he picked up the win as he filled in for Mike McCarthy Thursday night. Technically, Quinn became the 10th coach in franchise history to serve as head coach for at least one game.
4 / 10

Quinn-Win Situation

Dan Quinn became the first interim head coach for the Cowboys since the 2010 season when Jason Garrett took over the final eight games for Wade Phillips. The situation was vastly different for Dan Quinn, but he picked up the win as he filled in for Mike McCarthy Thursday night. Technically, Quinn became the 10th coach in franchise history to serve as head coach for at least one game.

Picking Hill Off Like Peyton The Dallas defense registered a staggering four interceptions of Saints quarterback Taysom Hill. The four picks were the most for a Dallas team since an overtime game against the Indianapolis back in 2010, where Peyton Manning tossed four interceptions. Jayron Kearse, Trevon Diggs, Damontae Kazee and Carlos Watkins all reeled in a pass from Hill.
5 / 10

Picking Hill Off Like Peyton

The Dallas defense registered a staggering four interceptions of Saints quarterback Taysom Hill. The four picks were the most for a Dallas team since an overtime game against the Indianapolis back in 2010, where Peyton Manning tossed four interceptions. Jayron Kearse, Trevon Diggs, Damontae Kazee and Carlos Watkins all reeled in a pass from Hill.

The Thicc Six Turnovers have been a common theme throughout the season for Dan Quinn's defense. Dallas has tallied multiple takeaways in 10 of the 12 games this season, the most such games since 1987. Additionally, Dallas has turned their turnovers into instant points with a league-leading four pick sixes, thanks to Carlos Watkins interception and touchdown against the Saints. It's the fourth time in team history Dallas has registered four pick-sixes in a single season along with 1985, 1995 and 1999.
6 / 10

The Thicc Six

Turnovers have been a common theme throughout the season for Dan Quinn's defense. Dallas has tallied multiple takeaways in 10 of the 12 games this season, the most such games since 1987. Additionally, Dallas has turned their turnovers into instant points with a league-leading four pick sixes, thanks to Carlos Watkins interception and touchdown against the Saints. It's the fourth time in team history Dallas has registered four pick-sixes in a single season along with 1985, 1995 and 1999.

Parsons for Player of the Year? Over the last 20 seasons, only two players have tallied at least 70 tackles and 10 sacks in the first 12 games of the season. James Harrison in 2008 and 2010, and now Micah Parsons. Harrison won the Defensive Player of the Year during the 2008 season and was high in the voting in 2010 as well. Parsons has been one of the more imposing figures on defense this season as the highest PFF pass rush grade in the NFL at 92.9.
7 / 10

Parsons for Player of the Year?

Over the last 20 seasons, only two players have tallied at least 70 tackles and 10 sacks in the first 12 games of the season. James Harrison in 2008 and 2010, and now Micah Parsons. Harrison won the Defensive Player of the Year during the 2008 season and was high in the voting in 2010 as well. Parsons has been one of the more imposing figures on defense this season as the highest PFF pass rush grade in the NFL at 92.9.

7... Ate ... 9 Trevon Diggs got himself another one Thursday night. The Cowboys' No. 7 picked up his ninth interception, snagging a pass from Taysom Hill. Now, only two players in Cowboys history have more picks in a season than Diggs. Everson Walls had 11 in 1981 and Mel Renfro had 10 in 1961.
8 / 10

7... Ate ... 9

Trevon Diggs got himself another one Thursday night. The Cowboys' No. 7 picked up his ninth interception, snagging a pass from Taysom Hill. Now, only two players in Cowboys history have more picks in a season than Diggs. Everson Walls had 11 in 1981 and Mel Renfro had 10 in 1961.

521 to 244 You want to see how much Ezekiel Elliott has dropped off in the last six games? The numbers aren't pretty for Zeke, who is noticeably dealing with a knee injury. He hasn't missed any games but the numbers have dipped significantly. In his first six games, Zeke rushed for 521 yards. But in the last six, he's rushed for just 244 yards, including 45 Thursday night against the Saints.
9 / 10

521 to 244

You want to see how much Ezekiel Elliott has dropped off in the last six games? The numbers aren't pretty for Zeke, who is noticeably dealing with a knee injury. He hasn't missed any games but the numbers have dipped significantly. In his first six games, Zeke rushed for 521 yards. But in the last six, he's rushed for just 244 yards, including 45 Thursday night against the Saints.

TDs For Everyone The Cowboys have now had 15 players find the end zone this year, thanks to two more players scoring Thursday for the first time. Michael Gallup and Carlos Watkins both scored their first TDs of 2021, upping the list to 15 guys. Only the 2001 season saw more, when 16 players scored touchdowns in that 5-11 season. But the Cowboys still have five more regular-season games to play.
10 / 10

TDs For Everyone

The Cowboys have now had 15 players find the end zone this year, thanks to two more players scoring Thursday for the first time. Michael Gallup and Carlos Watkins both scored their first TDs of 2021, upping the list to 15 guys. Only the 2001 season saw more, when 16 players scored touchdowns in that 5-11 season. But the Cowboys still have five more regular-season games to play.

