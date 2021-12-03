Micah Parsons Still Hasn't Met His Expectations

The speed and instincts showed up again on the first play of the fourth quarter, when Parsons fetched Hill on a play action fake and turned a simple rollout on 3rd-and-2 into an 11-yard loss.

"Any time you're backed up and you have a chance to get off the field, somebody's got to make the play," Parsons said. "Why not me?"

The sack gave Parsons 10 on the season, making him just the 10th NFL player to reach that milestone this year. More importantly, it moved the Saints out of field goal range and prevented them from turning 20-10 scoreline into a one-score situation.

Parsons showed off his athleticism in other ways, as well. Hill tested him on an out-and-up to Kenny Stills late in the second quarter. Tailing a wide receiver on a 20-yard throw, Parsons caught up to the throw and dove to get a finger on it. The ricochet popped into the air long enough for Jayron Kearse to dive and drag his toes for a game-changing interception that would lead to a Dallas touchdown.

"Micah ran with the guy, the ball came off his hands, and I looked the ball off his hands," Kearse said. "The rest is history. I can't really explain it."

Another game down, another milestone crossed. Maybe the next time he's asked about it, Micah Parsons will have surpassed his expectation, though that seems unlikely. Instead, Parsons said he's focused on the home stretch, and the Cowboys' goals more than his own – all of which feel very attainable.