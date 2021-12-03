Further Review: A Bounce Back in New Orleans

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
The day after each game this season Further Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?
The Warm Up:
- Nate Newton loves the Cowboys' wide receiver depth, but he said last week that backups can't do what Amari, CeeDee, and Gallup can do [Watch Nate discuss how vital the three star receivers are on Hangin' with the Boys]
- Dave called in a good friend to join him and Kelsey to talk football. Luckily that friend happened to an expert on the New Orleans Saints [Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate joined The Star at Night]
- Barry Church had a feeling of how the Saints were going to try to attack La'el Collins. So he tried to show it to everyone on Madden 21 [Watch Church and Isaiah Stanback lay out a virtual game plan on Hit Sticks]
- Coming off of two straight losses, the Cowboys had some high pressure adrenaline coming into their matchup with the Saints [Relive that adrenaline yourself with the Cowboys vs Saints Hype video]
Game Time:
- It would be the Cowboys' defense that set the tone against the Saints when Jayron Kearse and DeMarcus Lawrence snuffed out a screen pass [Watch Tank and Kearse let the Saints' offense know they were to be in for a long night]
- Tony Pollard had another huge play in Thursday's game [Watch Pollard talk about why he never looks back at a defender chasing him]
- Amari Cooper clearly wasn't his normal self on Sunday, but he was on the field to make his presence known [Watch Amari talk about his semi-return after the game]
- Carlos Watkins wanted to leave a mark on Thursday's game, so he scored a touchdown [Watch Watkins talk about his big play on Thursday]
What now?
- Hek'ma Harrison said the win was important, but the 10-day break is even more important [Watch Hek'ma explain why the team needs to use their extra time off to get back on the same page]
- The score somehow makes Thursday's game seem both more and less competitive than it actually was [If you want to know exactly what happened, read Kurt Daniels' game recap]
- The interceptions didn't come until late, but we might have seen the signs in the fourth quarter. "While he was fortunate Leighton Vander Esch didn't intercept a pass right over the middle, Hill might have been too greedy throughout the game," Nick Eatman wrote [Read about all of the five crucial plays that Nick Eatman believes you might have already forgotten about]
- Once again, Micah Parsons might have been the most feared man on the field Thursday night. "Going against one of the most athletic quarterbacks he'll see all season, Parsons harried Taysom Hill throughout the night," David Helman wrote [Read Helman on why the rookie still hadn't met his own expectations]