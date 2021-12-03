Notes: Full Tank, AB’s Redemption, Amari & Diggs

1 / 4

"Nine" Route For Diggs

After two games without an interception, Trevon Diggs got back on the board again, this time picking off his ninth pass of the season when he hauled in a pass from Taysom Hill, who threw four passes to the Cowboys Thursday night.

Diggs had some changes to get picks earlier in the game but stayed patient, knowing the ball would eventually come, as it did in the fourth quarter.

"We were in a cover-2 and I just synced up under the seven-route," Diggs said. "They always say you stick up under the seven and you get an interception. I just synced up under the seven and got an interception."

Diggs has the most interceptions by a Cowboys player in one season since Everson Walls had nine in 1985. Walls has the single-season record for picks with 11, set in 1981 as a rookie.

-Nick Eatman (12/2)