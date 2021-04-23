Possible Pick: Jaycee Horn Joins 'Best CB' Debate

While the start of the 2021 NFL Draft is next week, it's still anyone's guess as to how the draft will turn out, especially for the Cowboys, who hold the No. 10 overall pick.
The staff of DallasCowboys.com has tried to narrow down a few names that could be targets for Dallas, either with the current pick or perhaps a trade. Today's featured player is South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.
- Name: Jaycee Horn
- Position: Cornerback
- College: South Carolina
- Height/Weight: 6-0/205
- Did You Know? Jaycee's dad, Joe Horn, played wide receiver for 12 seasons in the NFL and was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Saints.
Where He's Projected: Whether or not he's the first cornerback off the board, Horn will likely get drafted soon after the expected run on quarterbacks (as many as five projected to go in the top 10). Horn and ex-Alabama star Patrick Surtain II are widely considered the best two corners in this year's class, and both are likely top-15 picks.
How He Helps The Cowboys: Dallas has made no secret that upgrading the defense is a major priority. The Cowboys could plug in a playmaker at any of the three levels, but cornerback is arguably their biggest need in terms of depth. Re-signing Jourdan Lewis to a three-year deal was important, but the defense also lost four-year starter Chidobe Awuzie to the Bengals in free agency.
Like Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys' second-round draft pick last year, Horn finds himself around the football quite a bit. Last year he had eight pass breakups and two interceptions and made the All-SEC team in only seven games with the Gamecocks. He has the ideal frame to match up with larger receivers and tight ends, and he reportedly ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at his Pro Day in March.
Drafting another cornerback early would mean quite a bit of youth (and inexperience) at the position. But Horn doesn't lack confidence. In a virtual pre-draft visit with the Cowboys, he told the club's front office he's "hands down" the best corner in this year's class.
Bucky's Bottom Line: "JayCee Horn is an ultra-athletic cover corner with an alpha dog mentality. He challenges receivers with an aggressive bump-and-run style that wears down opponents accustomed to free releases and easy access on the perimeter. The South Carolina product's physicality and tenacity complement his athleticism and natural instincts on the island. As a long, rangy corner with pure man cover skills, Horn is the quintessential lock-down corner that every defensive coordinator covers in a CB1." – Bucky Brooks