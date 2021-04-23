Possible Pick: Jaycee Horn Joins 'Best CB' Debate

Where He's Projected: Whether or not he's the first cornerback off the board, Horn will likely get drafted soon after the expected run on quarterbacks (as many as five projected to go in the top 10). Horn and ex-Alabama star Patrick Surtain II are widely considered the best two corners in this year's class, and both are likely top-15 picks.

How He Helps The Cowboys: Dallas has made no secret that upgrading the defense is a major priority. The Cowboys could plug in a playmaker at any of the three levels, but cornerback is arguably their biggest need in terms of depth. Re-signing Jourdan Lewis to a three-year deal was important, but the defense also lost four-year starter Chidobe Awuzie to the Bengals in free agency.