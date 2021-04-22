Possible Pick: Does This OL Need Penei Sewell?

Bucky's Bottom Line: "Penei Sewell is a talented offensive tackle prospect with a rare combination of size, strength, agility and skill. He is a dancing bear on the edge with ballerina-like feet and quickness. The 6-foot-5, 331-pounder is a natural mover with the balance and body control to climb to the second level in the running game or lead in space on screens. Sewell's athleticism, footwork and anchor ability enables him to stymie pass rushers with a mix of finesse and power that separates him from others at the position. If evaluators are looking for an elite offensive tackle prospect either he potential to dominate on the edges for the next decade, the Oregon standout should be at the top of the list." – Bucky Brooks