Possible Pick: Can Rashawn Slater Play Guard?

Where He's Projected: Slater has been pretty routinely ranked as the number two offensive tackle in the draft behind Penei Sewell. Assuming that sentiment is shared by NFL front offices, where Slater is drafted may very well be affected by where Sewell is drafted. If the Bengals decide to take Sewell with the No. 5 pick then Slater will go to the next team that wants to prioritize the long-term future of their offensive line and protect their quarterback. That boils down to him probably being drafted anywhere from the No. 6 pick to about the No. 13 pick.

How He Helps The Cowboys: If La'el Collins and Tyron Smith, who both missed essentially all of the 2020 season, are both healthy then offensive tackle is far from the most pressing need for the Cowboys. But the case for drafting Slater is still intriguing and valid. Betting on those players' health is a gamble that would be particularly painful to lose. The Cowboys' offense legitimately has the potential to be the best in the NFL and perhaps even historically great from a league standpoint.. But all that shatters if they suffer injuries to the offensive tackle position and don't have competent depth to protect Dak Prescott.