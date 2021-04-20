Possible Pick: Making A Case For Caleb Farley?

With the start of the 2021 NFL Draft is next week, it's still anyone's guess as to how the draft will turn out, especially for the cowboys, who hold the No. 10 overall pick.
The staff of DallasCowboys.com has tried to narrow down a few names that could be targets for Dallas, either with the current pick or perhaps a trade. Today's featured player is Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley.
- Name: Caleb Farley
- Position: Cornerback
- College: Virginia Tech
- Height/Weight: 6-2 / 197
- Did You Know?: Farley opted out last year due to Covid-19 concerns, but in 2019 he led the ACC in pass breakups with 16.
Where He's Projected: Good luck with this one. Just a few weeks ago, there was a debate that Farley would be the top cornerback drafted – and while that's still a possibility, it's unlikely now. A back surgery in March, although he's still projected to make a full recovery, has undoubtedly affected his stock. At this point, it'll come down to how much research teams have done on Farley and his injury situation and where they'll be most comfortable in drafting him. It's expected that he will be a first-round pick still so if the Cowboys are involved, it would likely be in a trade.
How He Helps The Cowboys: Assuming he's ready to play by the start of camp and the regular season, Farley would be the type of player who steps into a starting role right away. That's the reason cornerbacks are drafted in the first round, their ability to step in from Day 1. Farley is that type of player and considering the need the Cowboys have at this position, he wouldn't have a problem playing right away.
Bucky's Bottom Line: Caleb Farley is a big, athletic cover corner with outstanding instincts, awareness and ball skills. He is a rare find as a natural zone corner with bump-and-run skills. Farley is an ideal fit as a corner in the Seahawks' Cover 3 system but he's also scheme-friendly prospect with the capacity to play as a "Cloud" corner in a Tampa-2 system or on the island in a man-heavy scheme. If he is able to move past his injury issue, Farley could be a perennial All-Pro with a game that shines at the next level. - Bucky Brooks