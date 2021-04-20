Possible Pick: Making A Case For Caleb Farley?

With the start of the 2021 NFL Draft is next week, it's still anyone's guess as to how the draft will turn out, especially for the cowboys, who hold the No. 10 overall pick.

Where He's Projected: Good luck with this one. Just a few weeks ago, there was a debate that Farley would be the top cornerback drafted – and while that's still a possibility, it's unlikely now. A back surgery in March, although he's still projected to make a full recovery, has undoubtedly affected his stock. At this point, it'll come down to how much research teams have done on Farley and his injury situation and where they'll be most comfortable in drafting him. It's expected that he will be a first-round pick still so if the Cowboys are involved, it would likely be in a trade.