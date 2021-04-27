Possible Pick: Would Kyle Pitts Make Sense?

Did You Know?: Last fall, Pitts became the first tight end ever nominated for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is traditionally awarded to the best wide receiver in college football. It's understandable, given that he finished with 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games.

Where He's Projected: The only question about Kyle Pitts is whether he'll even be available when the Cowboys come up on the clock at pick No. 10.

It's a bit unusual to see a tight end drafted in the Top 10, as it has happened just four times in the last 20 years. But Pitts is an unusual talent. His measurables are generational, and his ability to win downfield against any and all types of coverage is impressive, to say the least. He's a mismatch nightmare against the likes of linebackers and safeties, but he also has a proven ability to win downfield against cornerbacks.

It's theoretically possible he could be available when the Cowboys pick, but it shouldn't surprise anyone to see him go as high as No. 4 overall.

How He Helps The Cowboys: This has been a topic of heated debate throughout the offseason.