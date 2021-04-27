Possible Pick: Would Kyle Pitts Make Sense?

With the start of the 2021 NFL Draft is next week, it's still anyone's guess as to how the draft will turn out, especially for the Cowboys, who hold the No. 10 overall pick.
The staff of DallasCowboys.com has tried to narrow down a few names that could be targets for Dallas, either with the current pick or perhaps a trade. Today's featured player is Florida's Kyle Pitts.
- Name: Kyle Pitts
- Position: Tight End
- College: Florida
- Height/Weight: 6-6, 245
Did You Know?: Last fall, Pitts became the first tight end ever nominated for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is traditionally awarded to the best wide receiver in college football. It's understandable, given that he finished with 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games.
Where He's Projected: The only question about Kyle Pitts is whether he'll even be available when the Cowboys come up on the clock at pick No. 10.
It's a bit unusual to see a tight end drafted in the Top 10, as it has happened just four times in the last 20 years. But Pitts is an unusual talent. His measurables are generational, and his ability to win downfield against any and all types of coverage is impressive, to say the least. He's a mismatch nightmare against the likes of linebackers and safeties, but he also has a proven ability to win downfield against cornerbacks.
It's theoretically possible he could be available when the Cowboys pick, but it shouldn't surprise anyone to see him go as high as No. 4 overall.
How He Helps The Cowboys: This has been a topic of heated debate throughout the offseason.
Strictly speaking, the Cowboys don't have a glaring need at tight end. Dalton Schultz impressed when given the opportunity to start last season, and Blake Jarwin is returning from an ACL tear. Sean McKeon and Jeremy Sprinkle are also on the roster.
If Pitts is the pick, it would purely be about taking the best prospect possible – as most analysts agree he is one of the two or three best players in this draft class.
It might not be a huge need, but it would be a tantalizing upgrade to an already loaded offense. Pitts is big enough and blocks well enough to handle the traditional duties of a tight end. But he'd also bring a downfield element and a mismatch ability that would give opposing defenses fits.
Bucky's Bottom Line: Kyle Pitts is the unicorn of the draft as a tight end with NBA power forward-like size and wide receiver-like skills. He is a matchup problem on the perimeter with the capacity to dominate the game as a pass catcher and playmaker. Whether he aligns as a traditional "Y" or in the slot or out-wide, Pitts' rare talents make him a nightmare matchup for linebackers, safeties and cornerbacks in space. If he lands with a creative coordinator with an understanding of how to feature a tight end in the passing game, he could rack up gold jacket worthy numbers as a No.1 option in a passing game." — Bucky Brooks
--------------------------------------------
