Possible Pick: How Parsons Fits Into This Scheme

With the start of the 2021 NFL Draft is next week, it's still anyone's guess as to how the draft will turn out, especially for the cowboys, who hold the No. 10 overall pick.
The staff of DallasCowboys.com has tried to narrow down a few names that could be targets for Dallas, either with the current pick or perhaps a trade. Today's featured player is Penn State's Micah Parsons.
- Name: Micah Parsons
- Position: Linebacker
- College: Penn State
- Height/Weight: 6-2 / 245
- Did You Know?: In just his second collegiate season, Parsons was a consensus All-American in 2019, before opting out of the 2020 season.
Where He's Projected: Parsons was once considered a surefire Top 10 pick and could actually be picked there next week as well. Some off-the-field concerns have popped up during the draft process that might affect his stock, but overall, some teams might have him pegged as the No. 1 overall defensive player and likely the top linebacker prospect in this year's class.
How He Helps The Cowboys: The Cowboys need consistency at the linebacker position. They also need a playmaker. Parsons seems like he would fit the description for both. The Cowboys are planning on using converted-safety Keanu Neal in a linebacker-role this year, although he signed just a 1-year deal. All teams, regardless of scheme, want a sideline-to-sideline linebacker that chases the ball and makes plays in the process. If the Cowboys play a 3-4 scheme, a 4-3 defense or a mix of both, Parsons would fit into either style.
Bucky's Bottom Line: Parsons is a five-star player with a dynamic combination of size, speed and explosiveness that enables him to take over games from the second level. The Penn State product is a rare find as a sideline to sideline linebacker with A-plus pass rush skills and cover skills. He terrorizes opposing quarterbacks on blitzes and his knack for splitting creases could make him an unstoppable force as a pro. Parsons has a unique skill set that could enable him to play at an all-star level from Day 1. - Bucky Brooks
