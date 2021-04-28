Possible Pick: Where Will Patrick Surtain Land?

Where He's Projected: Widely considered a top-15 pick, various mock drafts have slotted Surtain at No. 10 to the Cowboys quite often, probably more than any other player. That said, the Cowboys haven't tipped their hand publicly, and there's also no guarantee Surtain – a consensus All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season – will even be available at 10 Thursday night. He and South Carolina standout Jaycee Horn are generally regarded as the top two cornerbacks in this year's class.