Power Rankings: Cowboys Hold Ground During Bye

Once the finals seconds tick off the clock of Monday Night Football, it's officially a new NFL week, and all the experts and prognosticators have all the results they need to decide which teams are the top contenders at this exact moment in time.

The Cowboys have already played some statement games this season, but is the national media buying them?

Every week we'll round up three of the league's most read and respected Power Rankings (ESPN, NFL.com, and CBS Sports) to see where Dallas stands among the rest of the league.

ESPN: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3.) Los Angeles Rams 4.) Green Bay Packers 5.) Buffalo Bills

6.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 5)

"Prediction we missed: Dalton Schultz...I thought Schultz's numbers last year-- 63 catches, 615 yards, four touchdowns---were more a product of a lost season and not those of an ascending player. This year he is on pace for 88 catches for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. Whoops. He understands soft spots in coverages. He is better than expected with his runs after the catch. That's good for the Cowboys, and also bad because his price tag as a free-agent-to-be is going up and up." -Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3.) Buffalo Bills

4.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 4)

"Life was good for the 5-1 Cowboys as they reached their Week 7 bye, even if Dak Prescott's calf injury presents an ominous cloud above The Star. Prescott suffered the injury on the final play of Dallas' Week 6 overtime win over the Patriots, and despite positive reports, ongoing concern is warranted. The Cowboys are essentially playing without a safety net: The team's backup behind Prescott is none other than...checks notes...Cooper Rush, the 27-year-old undrafted free agent who has completed one pass for (for two yards) in five professional seasons. Considering the nature of Prescott's season-ending injury in 2020, should the Cowboys have made a greater effort to retain Andy Dalton in the offseason? Were Prescott to have a setback, could Dalton return before the trade deadline?" -Dan Hanzus

CBS Sports: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Green Bay Packers 3.) Los Angeles Rams 4.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 5)

"The health of Dak Prescott bears watching as he comes off the bye with a calf issue. They face a tough road trip to Minnesota Sunday night." -Pete Prisco