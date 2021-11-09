Power Rankings: How Far Did Cowboys Drop?

Once the finals seconds tick off the clock of Monday Night Football, it's officially a new NFL week, and all the experts and prognosticators have all the results they need to decide which teams are the top contenders at this exact moment in time.

The Cowboys have already played some statement games this season, but is the national media buying them? Every week we'll round up three of the league's most read and respected Power Rankings (ESPN, NFL.com, and CBS Sports) to see where Dallas stands among the rest of the league.

ESPN: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Tennessee Titans 3.) Green Bay Packers 4.) Los Angeles Rams 5.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6.) Baltimore Ravens

7.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 5)

"Bold Second Half Prediction: Dak Prescott will finish in the top-3 in MVP voting. Let's not get carried away with what happened against the Broncos. Leading up to Prescott's off game, he had thrown at least three touchdown passes in four straight games. He led the league in completion percentage and was in the midst of his best season. There's nothing to say he can't get back there. He said the last game he felt this way was a 2018 shutout in Indianapolis, and in the following two games he had five touchdown passes and no interceptions and completed 68 percent of his passes. He also won a playoff game that season. With at least five more prime-time or premium games left, Prescott will have the chance to cement his MVP chase." -Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3.) Tennessee Titans 4.) Green Bay Packers

5.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 2)

"This game will humble you. The Cowboys entered Sunday as a universally recognized superpower in the NFC. Then the day brought a blowout that was far worse than the 30-16 final score indicated. This was a defeat that summoned bad memories of 2020: The Broncos rushed for 190 yards against a disinterested-looking Dallas defense, while Dak Prescott wasn't able to eclipse 100 yards passing until there were 10 minutes remaining on the game clock. The thousands of Broncos fans who invaded AT&T Stadium got their money's worth: This was a three-hour party at Dallas' expense. Mike McCarthy's staff has a clear directive: Study the tape...then burn it. 'Definitely shocked," Prescott said. 'They whooped us in every aspect.'" -Dan Hanzus

CBS Sports: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Green Bay Packers 3.) Tennessee Titans 4.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5.) Baltimore Ravens 6.) Buffalo Bills 7.) Los Angeles Rams

8.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 8)

"They looked awful in the loss to the Broncos, beaten in every phase of the game. Let's call it their season blip and move on to next week." -Pete Prisco