Power Rankings: Cowboys Take Big Fall This Week

Once the final seconds tick off the clock of Monday Night Football, it's officially a new NFL week – and the last one of the season. This will be the first Week 18 in the regulation in league history.

So one more time, let's look at the power rankings (ESPN, NFL.com, and CBS Sports) around the league and where the Cowboys stand before the playoffs.

ESPN: 1.) Kansas City Chiefs 2.) Green Bay Packers 3.) Tampa Bay 4.) LA Rams 5.) Tennessee 6.) Buffalo

7.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 3)

New Year's resolution:*Keep Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore.* There's only so much Jerry Jones can do if another team offers either assistant coach a head-coaching position, but he has been persuasive in the past with other coaches. Quinn has turned around the defense. Moore has been in quarterback Dak Prescott's ear from the beginning. Starting over with a third defensive coordinator in three seasons under Mike McCarthy and perhaps shifting the offensive scheme would not be the best way to start the new year. — Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Green Bay Packers 2.) Los Angeles Rams 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4.) Kansas City Chiefs 5.) Cincinnati Bengals 6.) Buffalo Bills 7.) Tennessee Titans 8.) New England Patriots 9.) Arizona Cardinals

10.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 6)

Something continues to be slightly off in the mix for the Cowboys. An outrageous beatdown of a decimated Washington Football Team felt like ancient history by the second half of a 25-22 loss to the Cardinals in which the offense once again struggled to find its footing. Dak Prescott had five passes batted down at the line of scrimmage and struggled with his accuracy, while Michael Gallup was lost for the remainder of the year when he tore his ACL on a touchdown grab in the second quarter. A Week 18 matchup against the Eagles feels very important regardless of what it might mean to Dallas' playoff seeding. — Dan Hanzus

CBS Sports: 11.) Green Bay Packers 2.) Los Angeles Rams 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4.) Buffalo Bills 5.) Kansas City Chiefs 6.) Tennessee Titans 7.) Buffalo Bills 8.) New England Patriots 9.) Arizona Cardinals

10.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 3)

"What has happened to the offense? Dak Prescott, aside from one game in the past month, just hasn't looked right." — Pete Prisco