Power Rankings

Presented by

Power Rankings: Cowboys Take Big Fall This Week

Jan 04, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Power-Rankings--Cowboys-Take-Big-Fall-This-Week-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

Once the final seconds tick off the clock of Monday Night Football, it's officially a new NFL week – and the last one of the season. This will be the first Week 18 in the regulation in league history.

So one more time, let's look at the power rankings (ESPN, NFL.com, and CBS Sports) around the league and where the Cowboys stand before the playoffs.

ESPN: 1.) Kansas City Chiefs 2.) Green Bay Packers 3.) Tampa Bay 4.) LA Rams 5.) Tennessee 6.) Buffalo

7.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 3)

New Year's resolution:*Keep Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore.* There's only so much Jerry Jones can do if another team offers either assistant coach a head-coaching position, but he has been persuasive in the past with other coaches. Quinn has turned around the defense. Moore has been in quarterback Dak Prescott's ear from the beginning. Starting over with a third defensive coordinator in three seasons under Mike McCarthy and perhaps shifting the offensive scheme would not be the best way to start the new year. — Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Green Bay Packers 2.) Los Angeles Rams 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4.) Kansas City Chiefs 5.) Cincinnati Bengals 6.) Buffalo Bills 7.) Tennessee Titans 8.) New England Patriots 9.) Arizona Cardinals

10.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 6)

Something continues to be slightly off in the mix for the Cowboys. An outrageous beatdown of a decimated Washington Football Team felt like ancient history by the second half of a 25-22 loss to the Cardinals in which the offense once again struggled to find its footing. Dak Prescott had five passes batted down at the line of scrimmage and struggled with his accuracy, while Michael Gallup was lost for the remainder of the year when he tore his ACL on a touchdown grab in the second quarter. A Week 18 matchup against the Eagles feels very important regardless of what it might mean to Dallas' playoff seeding. — Dan Hanzus

CBS Sports: 11.) Green Bay Packers 2.) Los Angeles Rams 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4.) Buffalo Bills 5.) Kansas City Chiefs 6.) Tennessee Titans 7.) Buffalo Bills 8.) New England Patriots 9.) Arizona Cardinals

10.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 3)

"What has happened to the offense? Dak Prescott, aside from one game in the past month, just hasn't looked right."Pete Prisco

This Sunday the Cowboys finish up the regular season against the Eagles, who experts have ranked 13th (ESPN), 14th (NFL.com) and 15th (CBS Sports).

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Not Everyone Has Dallas In Top 5?

The Cowboys have already played some statement games this season, but is the national media buying them? 
news

Power Rankings: How Much Was A NYG Win Worth?

The Cowboys have already played some statement games this season, but is the national media buying them?
news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Nearing Top 5 Again

The Cowboys had a rough November but so far here in December, they've won two straight road games and getting close to locking up the NFC East. Where do they rank now in the Power Rankings?
news

Power Rankings: Did Cowboys Get Back On Track?

The Cowboys have already played some statement games this season, but is the national media buying them? 
news

Power Rankings: How Far Did Cowboys Drop?

Taking a look at this week's power rankings after the Cowboys have now lost three of four games.
news

Power Rankings: Who Took Dallas Out Of Top 10?

Where did the Cowboys end up after losing to the Chiefs last week?
news

Power Rankings: A Consensus Top-5 Team Again?

Let's find out where the Cowboys land on this week's Power Rankings after an impressive 40-point win over Atlanta.
news

Power Rankings: How Far Did Cowboys Drop?

The Cowboys have already played some statement games this season, but is the national media buying them?
news

Power Rankings: Experts Disagree On The Cowboys

The Cowboys see their highest power ranking of the year in one of the polls, getting close to the No. 1 spot.
news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Hold Ground During Bye

The Cowboys didn't play last weekend but it didn't change their status in the power rankings.
news

Power Rankings: Dallas A Consensus Top-5 Team

The Cowboys are 5-1 at the bye week, which comes out a great time with Dak's calf injury. But where do they stack up around the league? Here are this week's NFL power rankings.
Advertising