Power Rankings: 10 Best Senior Bowl Standouts 

With a track record of finding talent down in Mobile, Alabama, extra eyes from the Dallas Cowboys were on the Reese's Senior Bowl again this week.
Three practices held Tuesday through Thursday, before the exhibition game on Saturday, allowed scouts and media to get their eyes on some of the best that the 2022 NFL Draft class has to offer.
Here are the 10 players who upped their draft stock and were the most impressive throughout the week of festivities at Hancock-Whitney Stadium.
The Senior Bowl is one of the biggest ways a player can improve their stock heading into the draft. Here are 10 prospects who differently improved their stock down in Mobile, Ala. last week.