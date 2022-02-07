Power Rankings

Powered By

Power Rankings: 10 Best Senior Bowl Standouts

Feb 07, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

Power-Rankings-10-Best-Senior-Bowl-Standouts-hero

With a track record of finding talent down in Mobile, Alabama, extra eyes from the Dallas Cowboys were on the Reese's Senior Bowl again this week.

Three practices held Tuesday through Thursday, before the exhibition game on Saturday, allowed scouts and media to get their eyes on some of the best that the 2022 NFL Draft class has to offer.

Here are the 10 players who upped their draft stock and were the most impressive throughout the week of festivities at Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

Power Rankings: 10 Best Senior Bowl Standouts 

The Senior Bowl is one of the biggest ways a player can improve their stock heading into the draft. Here are 10 prospects who differently improved their stock down in Mobile, Ala. last week.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

10. Jake Ferguson (TE – Wisconsin) Much of Ferguson's scouting report entering the week had him tabbed as a traditional in-line blocking tight end with the ability to be a pass catcher… but only sometimes. However, he proved that narrative wrong by making some impressive plays with his hands in practice before becoming the contest's leading receiver with three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.
1 / 10

10. Jake Ferguson (TE – Wisconsin)

Much of Ferguson's scouting report entering the week had him tabbed as a traditional in-line blocking tight end with the ability to be a pass catcher… but only sometimes. However, he proved that narrative wrong by making some impressive plays with his hands in practice before becoming the contest's leading receiver with three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

9. Jalen Pitre (DS – Baylor) Pitre wasn't the only Baylor Bear making plays on Saturday as safety J.T. Woods reeled in the game's only interception. However, it was Pitre that was most impressive all week long. He was tabbed as a downhill player on his tape, but his coverage ability is what took center stage against an impressive group of tight ends where he was able to break up multiple passes.
2 / 10

9. Jalen Pitre (DS – Baylor)

Pitre wasn't the only Baylor Bear making plays on Saturday as safety J.T. Woods reeled in the game's only interception. However, it was Pitre that was most impressive all week long. He was tabbed as a downhill player on his tape, but his coverage ability is what took center stage against an impressive group of tight ends where he was able to break up multiple passes.

8. Jalen Tolbert (WR – South Alabama) The Senior Bowl also serves as the great equalizer for 'group of five' talent like Tolbert who proved they can stand out against the best their class has to offer. Tolbert backed up his college tape with sticky hands with high-end speed and route running against some of the best cornerbacks in the event. Then he carried that into Saturday with a couple first down grabs.
3 / 10

8. Jalen Tolbert (WR – South Alabama)

The Senior Bowl also serves as the great equalizer for 'group of five' talent like Tolbert who proved they can stand out against the best their class has to offer. Tolbert backed up his college tape with sticky hands with high-end speed and route running against some of the best cornerbacks in the event. Then he carried that into Saturday with a couple first down grabs.

7. Travis Jones (IDL – UConn) Just like Penning on the offensive line, the Senior Bowl allowed for Travis Jones to show off his inner "bully" on the defensive front. He wasn't the most impressive or consistent lineman in the week of practices, but he did show that he belonged with solid reps in the one-on-ones and a prototypical frame for an interior defensive lineman.
4 / 10

7. Travis Jones (IDL – UConn)

Just like Penning on the offensive line, the Senior Bowl allowed for Travis Jones to show off his inner "bully" on the defensive front. He wasn't the most impressive or consistent lineman in the week of practices, but he did show that he belonged with solid reps in the one-on-ones and a prototypical frame for an interior defensive lineman.

6. Malik Willis (QB – Liberty) In a not-so-impressive group of quarterbacks, one had to emerge throughout the week. Pitt's Kenny Pickett was the cleanest in the game, but Willis showed the most ceiling in practices and by showcasing his mobility on game day. The Liberty product displayed an elite level arm talent and some impressive velocity over the week while fitting passes into tight windows.
5 / 10

6. Malik Willis (QB – Liberty)

In a not-so-impressive group of quarterbacks, one had to emerge throughout the week. Pitt's Kenny Pickett was the cleanest in the game, but Willis showed the most ceiling in practices and by showcasing his mobility on game day. The Liberty product displayed an elite level arm talent and some impressive velocity over the week while fitting passes into tight windows.

5. Dameon Pierce (RB – Florida) There may not have been a player who improved their stock more than Pierce who was easily the most impressive tailback over the week of practices. Whether it was showing off in pass protection, or making the right cut for a big gain, the former Gator wowed scouts and media with his diverse skillset. Now he may find his name towards the top of the running back list.
6 / 10

5. Dameon Pierce (RB – Florida)

There may not have been a player who improved their stock more than Pierce who was easily the most impressive tailback over the week of practices. Whether it was showing off in pass protection, or making the right cut for a big gain, the former Gator wowed scouts and media with his diverse skillset. Now he may find his name towards the top of the running back list.

4. Kingsley Enagbare (Edge – South Carolina) Keeping with the trend of the trenches, this was one of the more surprising names to emerge this week. Enagbare's fight and get off were visible off the line of scrimmage day one and continued into day two of practice. Being against good offensive line talents never bothered him as he was dominant through the week as the second-best pass rusher of the event.
7 / 10

4. Kingsley Enagbare (Edge – South Carolina)

Keeping with the trend of the trenches, this was one of the more surprising names to emerge this week. Enagbare's fight and get off were visible off the line of scrimmage day one and continued into day two of practice. Being against good offensive line talents never bothered him as he was dominant through the week as the second-best pass rusher of the event.

3. Jermaine Johnson II (Edge – Florida State) There were plenty of expectations entering the week that Johnson was going to have a big week and did he ever. Despite only participating on the first two days of practice, he left a lasting impression with his quickness and bend off the edge that resulted in clean reps through drills and quarterback pressures during the team periods.
8 / 10

3. Jermaine Johnson II (Edge – Florida State)

There were plenty of expectations entering the week that Johnson was going to have a big week and did he ever. Despite only participating on the first two days of practice, he left a lasting impression with his quickness and bend off the edge that resulted in clean reps through drills and quarterback pressures during the team periods.

2. Trevor Penning (OT – Northern Iowa) It was hard not to keep eyes on Penning throughout the week as his early week measurements had him at just under 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds. That then turned to a mean streak against 'power five' competition, something Penning never had the chance to face at Northern Iowa, and a steady week of practices against that competition.
9 / 10

2. Trevor Penning (OT – Northern Iowa)

It was hard not to keep eyes on Penning throughout the week as his early week measurements had him at just under 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds. That then turned to a mean streak against 'power five' competition, something Penning never had the chance to face at Northern Iowa, and a steady week of practices against that competition.

1. Perrion Winfrey (IDL – Oklahoma) The most impressive player throughout the week of practice took that into gameday and was named the Most Valuable Player of the Senior Bowl. Winfrey showed that his domination of the one-on-one and team drills in practice were no fluke as he finished with two sacks and three tackles for loss. All of which further solidifying his spot as a top interior lineman in the class.
10 / 10

1. Perrion Winfrey (IDL – Oklahoma)

The most impressive player throughout the week of practice took that into gameday and was named the Most Valuable Player of the Senior Bowl. Winfrey showed that his domination of the one-on-one and team drills in practice were no fluke as he finished with two sacks and three tackles for loss. All of which further solidifying his spot as a top interior lineman in the class.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How Can The Cowboys Make Life Easier For Dak?

Speaking about the Cowboys' offense last week at the Senior Bowl, team officials noted two key areas that could go a long way toward boosting Dak Prescott's performance.
news

Mailbag: Overrated Team? Kellen Moore's Future?

I've never been a Kellen Moore fan. How is a backup QB qualified for that position? Now that he's been passed over after his interviews shouldn't we pass as well?
news

Pro Bowl Recap: Diggs At WR; Parsons' Sack; More

Among Sunday's Pro Bowl highlights featuring four Cowboys: Trevon Diggs finally getting his chance at wide receiver against his brother, Bills WR Stefon Diggs.
news

Updates: Miami Hiring 49ers OC Over Kellen Moore

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
Advertising