Power Rankings: Not Everyone Has Dallas In Top 5?

Dec 28, 2021 at 04:45 PM
Once the finals seconds tick off the clock of Monday Night Football, it's officially a new NFL week, and all the experts and prognosticators have all the results they need to decide which teams are the top contenders at this exact moment in time.

The Cowboys have already played some statement games this season, but is the national media buying them? Every week we'll round up three of the league's most read and respected Power Rankings (ESPN, NFL.com, and CBS Sports) to see where Dallas stands among the rest of the league.

ESPN: 1.) Kansas City Chiefs 2.) Green Bay Packers

3.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 4)

"**Non-QB MVP: LB Micah Parsons.** While a case could be made for Trevon Diggs, Parsons has done more to transform the Cowboys' defense. Parsons leads the team in sacks, has made key plays in key moments and has dominated at the line of scrimmage and off the ball. And to think, the Cowboys were disappointed they couldn't get either of the top cornerbacks available in Jaycee Horn or Pat Surtain II. That they were able to trade back and still get Parsons should be viewed as a coup. He should be a lock selection for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and also should be one of the top contenders for the Defensive Player of the Year. --[Todd Archer](https://www.espn.com/nfl/story//id/32947389/nfl-power-rankings-week-17-1-32-poll-plus-every-team-non-quarterback-mvp)_

NFL.com: 1.) Green Bay Packers 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Los Angeles Rams 4.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5.) Indianapolis Colts

6.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 8)

"Sunday Night Football was the setting for a masterpiece by the Cowboys, rightful champions of the NFC East. Greatness was everywhere: Dak Prescott busted out of an extended slump with four touchdowns in the first half alone. Demarcus Lawrence had a 40-yard pick-six for a perpetually opportunistic defense that rattled Washington QB Taylor Heinicke. The special teams thrived, too, scoring a touchdown on a blocked punt. The 56-14 final score told the story: Dallas in full flight is a sight to behold and a figure of intimidation in the NFC. The No. 1 seed remains within grasp. -Dan Hanzus

CBS Sports: 1.) Green Bay Packers 2.) Kansas City Chiefs

3.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 3)

"They got the offense cranked up against Washington, which is a good sign. Dak Prescott needed a big day. The pass-rushers will make them a dangerous playoff team." -Pete Prisco

This Sunday the Cowboys will host the Arizona Cardinals, who experts have ranked 11th (CBS Sports), 11th (ESPN), and 10th (NFL.com)

