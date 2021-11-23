Power Rankings: Who Took Dallas Out Of Top 10?

Once the finals seconds tick off the clock of Monday Night Football, it's officially a new NFL week, and all the experts and prognosticators have all the results they need to decide which teams are the top contenders at this exact moment in time.

The Cowboys have already played some statement games this season, but is the national media buying them? Every week we'll round up three of the league's most read and respected Power Rankings (ESPN, NFL.com, and CBS Sports) to see where Dallas stands among the rest of the league.

ESPN: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Green Bay Packers 3.) Tennessee Titans 4.) Los Angeles Rams

5.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 4)

"Most memorable Thanksgiving game: Backup QB Clint Longley leads Cowboys to 24-23 win over Washington on Nov. 28, 1974. There are plenty to choose from, but "best" memory stood out, so that ruled out Randy Moss' dominant showing in 1998 and Leon Lett's ill-timed trek in the ice in 1993. The choice came down to backup quarterbacks, Longley and Jason Garrett. In 1994, Garrett outdueled Brett Favre to beat the Packers, but Longley's comeback vs Washington came out of nowhere. With Roger Staubach knocked out in the third quarter, the Cowboys were trailing 23-17 with less than 30 seconds to play when Longley, known as the Mad Bomber, hit Drew Pearson for a 50-yard touchdown to defeat their most heated rivals." -Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Green Bay Packers 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4.) Kansas City Chiefs

5.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 3)

"On the first play from scrimmage, Dak Prescott spotted an open Michael Gallup streaking down the sideline...and missed his wideout by five yards on an overthrow. It would be the Cowboys' best chance for an explosive play in a humbling 19-9 loss to the Chiefs. Prescott struggled on the big stage, and the Dallas offensive line failed to protect the team's most prized asset. By game's end, Prescott had thrown two interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked five times. An excellent performance by the defense should have put the team in position to make a huge statement at Arrowhead. Instead, Dallas shrunk in the spotlight, fueling speculation we're watching another Cowboys team that's more sizzle than steak. -Dan Hanzus

CBS Sports: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Los Angeles Rams 3.) Green Bay Packers 4.) Tennessee Titans 5.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6.) Baltimore Ravens 7.) New England Patriots 8.) Kansas City Chiefs 9.) Los Angeles Chargers 10.) Indianapolis Colts 11.) Buffalo Bills

12.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 5)

"They didn't do enough on offense in the loss to the Chiefs. Dak Prescott has to be better, even without some of his best offensive players." -Pete Prisco