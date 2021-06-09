Practice Points: Airing It Out At Minicamp

Offseason | 2021

FRISCO, Texas – Things picked up on Wednesday morning.

After a somewhat uneventful Tuesday, the Cowboys got after it a bit during their Wednesday practice at minicamp. The passing game was on full display, as the team went through various red zone and two-minute situations.

Here are a handful of notes from the practice fields:

  • Across nearly a month of offseason practices, this might have been the best day of Dak Prescott's spring – at least, among the sessions that media have been able to watch.
    Prescott looked crisp and athletic, throwing from the pocket as well as working during the team's "scramble" drill, which allows him a chance to work on off-schedule throws.
    Over the course of the practice, Prescott connected on long balls to Noah Brown and Michael Gallup, and he found CeeDee Lamb on multiple end zone fades. Lamb had one of the best moments of the day when he toe-tapped inside the end zone sideline – though it's unclear if he managed to keep both feet in bounds.
    Prescott's best throw of the day came in the red zone, when he fired a ball in between two converging defensive backs to find Michael Gallup in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. It was a fantastic, tight-window throw that put Prescott's accuracy on full display.
  • Having said that, the Cowboys' secondary still seemed to enjoy a productive day.
    Across the various periods of practice, the defense got involved in breaking up several passes. The best of those probably came from Leighton Vander Esch, who broke on a comeback route from Prescott to Dalton Schultz and dove in front of it for the breakup.
    Reggie Robinson continued what looks like a strong spring with tight coverage and a couple breakups as well. Also worth noting was undrafted rookie Tyler Coyle, who broke up two passes in the end zone during red zone reps.
  • Veteran safety Jayron Kearse also enjoyed some big success working with the first-team defense. Early in the day, Kearse batted away a potential touchdown that Prescott intended for Sean McKeon. Later on, Kearse received a nice gift when Ezekiel Elliott slipped coming out of a break and the ensuing pass from Garrett Gilbert floated right to him. Kearse had a free run at the end zone while Elliott watched in frustration.
  • Tyler Biadasz seemed to take all the primary reps at center on Wednesday, though the offensive line shuffled around him.
    The most interesting part of Biadasz's day had nothing to do with snapping the ball, though, as Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy called on him to perform a much different duty.
    It's hard to tell why, given that reporters watch practice from 100 yards away, but McCarthy called on Biadasz to conclude two different periods of practice with a field goal attempt. Biadasz drilled the first effort, connecting from 25 yards. A few minutes later, McCarthy bumped the distance back to 40 – where it didn't go quite so well.

