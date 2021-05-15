Practice Points: Big Day For Both Parsons & Wright 

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys were back on the field Saturday for their second practice of the rookie minicamp.
Here are some quick practice points that stood out from the morning session:
- Micah Parsons will likely do a little bit of everything at the linebacker position, from box work to rushing in certain packages, and that was on display Saturday. The first-round pick showed explosiveness diagnosing and busting up a couple of run plays, and he also got past fourth-round pick Josh Ball on one play while rushing from the left edge.
- The Cowboys' second draft pick at the linebacker position also was productive. Fourth-round pick Jabril Cox was one of the top coverage linebackers in the 2021 class, and he showed why in team drills, dropping back some 30 yards and picking off a deflected pass.
- Standing 6-foot-4, third-round pick Nahshon Wright stands out as easily the tallest cornerback in minicamp. He also showed a nose for the football Saturday, breaking up a pass and then jumping a route for a diving interception on the same series.
- Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says he's a hands-on teacher, and indeed, Quinn jumped in a nose tackle for a couple of plays after sixth-round pick Quinton Bohanna apparently tweaked his shoulder. (Bohanna quickly returned.) Defensive backs coach Al Harris also pitched in at outside corner during team work. With only 31 players on the field, it's not uncommon for coaches to help simulate a rep in a minicamp setting.
- Second-round pick Kelvin Joseph hasn't been challenged much this weekend against the rookie receivers – most of which are all taller, big-bodied players that can't hurt Joseph with their quickness. Joseph looks fluid in his turns and movement but again, it'll be interesting to see him face the likes of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in the upcoming OTAs and minicamps.
- Seventh-round pick Matt Farniok seems like he's going to be at center when the OTAs get started in two weeks. He took most of the reps in practice this weekend, although the Cowboys also had rookie Braylon Jones in camp as well. Farniok was mostly a guard at Nebraska but had to start a game last year at center. He has experience playing all five positions at one point during his collegiate career.
- Rookie tackle Josh Ball, a fourth-round pick from Marshall, got plenty of work at left tackle. He, like many of the other linemen, had problems with Micah Parsons rushing off the edge. With just five linemen on the field, including roster-exempt tackle Isaac Alarcon, it was tough for the offense to get in sync, with plenty of missed assignments and pre-snap penalties.
- The offense being out of rhythm might have affected the quarterbacks as well. Or perhaps it was the other way around. But Saturday wasn't the best day for either quarterbacks – J.T. Barrett or Brady Davis. Both are just here for a weekend tryout but there weren't a lot of completed passes, especially in the team drills. A swirling wind didn't help matters, but it wasn't the best afternoon for playing pitch-and-catch.