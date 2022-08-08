Practice Points

Practice Points: Big Day For Dak & CeeDee Lamb

Aug 08, 2022 at 04:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Practice-Points--Big-Day-For-Dak-&-CeeDee-Lamb-hero

OXNARD, Calif. – Observations and standouts from Monday's padded training camp practice:

  • A top camp storyline is CeeDee Lamb moving into the No. 1 receiver role this season. Well, Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott arguably had their best practice together so far. They connected for touchdowns in three separate drills Monday: the "Mojo Moment" on fourth-and-goal inside the 10-yard line; a deep ball from Prescott in one-on-one work; and a TD down the seam in a two-minute situation.
  • Safety Jayron Kearse (back) and linebacker Luke Gifford (groin) did not practice. Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (sore Achilles) also is not yet ready to return to practice. Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson (hamstring) did return and did a nice job on a blitz protection play that gave Prescott enough time to get the throw off.
  • Cornerback Trevon Diggs missed a few series during the team drills but returned to end practice. Perhaps he had a limp but nothing that seemed too serious. Not only did he finish practice, but went to the podium for an interview with the media.
  • In his morning press conference ahead of Monday's practice, head coach Mike McCarthy sounded positive when describing the progress of linebacker Jabril Cox, but remained noncommittal on if the former fourth-round pick would participate in practice. Cox went on to take the field in both individual drills and team drills, and showed a bit of quickness in doing so.
  • This is a solid stride forward for Cox in his recovery from a torn ACL, and provides evidence to McCarthy's claim that there have been no setbacks as he is eased into the practice mix. The team is expecting Cox to be an impact player in 2022, in conjunction with Micah Parsons and newly-signed free agent Anthony Barr.
  • A better day for kickers Jonathan Garibay (5 of 7) and Lirim Hajrullahu (7 of 7) in the early-practice field goal period. Garibay and Hajrullahu also made last-second attempts just inside 40 yards in the final two-minute drill of practice.
  • Left guard will continue to rotate and it appears Connor McGovern will remain as the starter, probably even heading into the first preseason game this Saturday against Denver. Rookie Tyler Smith rotated as well, taking a few snaps next to Tyron Smith but for the most part, McGovern is remaining with the first team.
  • The offensive line is easily one of the areas of biggest concern for the Cowboys, be it the durability of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith and/or the battle at left guard and center. But with rookie fifth-round pick Matt Waletzko potentially facing surgery that could devolve to him becoming a redshirt in Year 1, the battle at swing tackle is in full force and, interestingly enough, Isaac Alarcon might have entered the conversation for that role. Alarcon, having joined the Cowboys in 2020 by way of the league's International Pathway Program that moved him to Dallas from Monterrey, Mexico, has been quietly developing into a potentially viable option at both guard and tackle. On Monday, he stonewalled veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler from the left tackle position, and then received several more reps in that role as practice rolled along. The Cowboys are truly testing his versatility in training camp.
  • Rookie running back Aaron Shampklin returned from COVID-19 list a few days ago and doesn't show any signs of a setback. The undrafted player from Harvard, Shampklin caught the ball out of the backfield a few times and made defenders miss, showing his shiftiness in the open field.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Noah Brown Shines; Kicking Woes

Highlights from Saturday's practice included a big day from Noah Brown, but on the flip side, the kickers continue to struggle. Check out the talking points from practice.

news

Practice Points: Intriguing New Options At Fullback

The Cowboys were on the field once again for Thursday's practice, trying out some new, and some not-so-new looks to help out a few thinned-out positions.

news

Practice Points: Getting Physical & The Kicker Battle

The Cowboys were back in pads once again on Tuesday for an afternoon practice. Here are some of the highlights that occurred.

news

Practice Points: Washington Hurt; First Pads Day

The first padded practice of training camp included an apparent foot injury to wide receiver James Washington, who will be further evaluated Monday.

news

Practice Points: Rest For Lamb; Kickers Compete

All the highlights from Saturday's training camp practice, including more work in the red zone and a first glance at the kicking competition here in Oxnard.

news

Practice Points: T.J. Vasher's Highlight-Reel TD

All the highlights from Friday's training camp practice in Oxnard, including wide receiver T.J. Vasher's catch of camp so far.

news

Practice Points: Micah Parsons, Young WRs Shine

All the highlights from Day 2 of training camp practice here in Oxnard, including some big catches by new wide receivers and a dominant effort from Micah Parsons.

news

Practice Points: Pick-Six Highlights First Practice

The pads won't come on until Monday, but there were plenty of highlights from Wednesday's opening training camp practice here in Oxnard.

news

Notes: Schultz's Future, Cap Space, Micah & More

Dalton Schultz will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, but are the Cowboys optimistic about a long-term deal next year? Check out today's training camp notebook.

news

Practice Points: Without Lamb, WR Depth Tested

The Cowboys were back for OTA practices on Thursday. Check out 12 points, including how the backup receivers handled the extra reps.

news

Practice Points: Tyler Smith Getting More Work

The Cowboys were back for OTA practices on Thursday. Check out 10 points, including where rookie Tyler Smith was lining up.

Advertising