Practice Points: Standouts vs. LAC; Lewis Injury

IRVINE, Calif. – Observations and standouts from the Cowboys' first of two joint practices against the Los Angeles Chargers this week:
- Cornerback Jourdan Lewis limped off the field towards the end of Wednesday's practice with an apparent hamstring injury. The Cowboys medical staff attended to him for a few minutes. Lewis did not return to practice and it'll be interesting to see what his status will be moving forward. He wasn't expected to play much, if at all, in the preseason game Saturday night but now it's unlikely the cornerback will even practice against the Chargers on Thursday.
- Linebacker Anthony Barr got his first practice reps since joining the Cowboys. He only participated in individual drills and seven-on-seven drills but said afterwards, "It was a great start. Just trying to get my feet wet again."
- There's no other way to say it other than to say it: the Cowboys defensive line looks as dominant as it ever has. On Wednesday, it was not only Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence having their way against the Chargers, but Neville Gallimore continues to be a force in the middle and putting at least one offensive lineman on his backside via bull rush.
- Quarterback Dak Prescott unofficially was a perfect 8-of-8 passingin seven-on-seven drills, he and went 9-of-16 in team drills with a touchdown to tight end Dalton Schultz in red zone work. The Chargers intercepted him twice in team drills: once by cornerback Michael Davis on a deep throw to rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert; and late in practice when a dump-off pass went off running back Ezekiel Elliott's hands and was picked off by linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
- The tone was set early by the Cowboys offense and, in particular, Elliott. The two-time NFL rushing champ took a handoff from Prescott to begin the scrimmage and when he was met at the second level by safety Nasir Adderley, it was the latter losing both the battle and his helmet as Elliott exploded through the would-be tackle for more yards.
- The starting offensive line did a nice job of creating holes for Elliott in the running game early in team drills, though the Chargers tightened up against the Cowboys' run game in red zone work. Rookie Tyler Smith continued rotate with Connor McGovern at left guard.
- Starting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did not participate in Wednesday's practice because of a minor foot injury. That meant more reps for Noah Brown, Tolbert and rookie Dennis Houston with the first-team offense.
- KaVontae Turpin left his mark on the first scrimmage against the Chargers, and in a big way. It wasn't as a returner, however, but instead Turpin became a highlight reel as a receiver, including reeling in a deep ball down the sideline on fourth down from Cooper Rush – in double coverage and then getting both feet down before jumping up and letting out a roar at the defense.
- Simi Fehoko continues to build upon what's become one of the best camps of anyone in a Cowboys uniform. He didn't get many chances against the Broncos last week, but that's quickly changed in how he was targeted four times in the first scrimmage in LA - reeling in all four of them for gains (including two first downs).
- Backup quarterback Will Grier returned to practice after a groin injury last week. But Cooper Rush remained as the No. 2 quarterback. And coincidentally or not, Rush had one of his best practices of camp, hitting a lot of his deep throws.