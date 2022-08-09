Practice Points: Foxx Sighting, Fight Club & More

OXNARD, Calif. – In one of the final practices open to the public, the Cowboys had a spirited session that included big plays on both sides of the ball, a handful of fights and a celebrity sighting.
- The Cowboys concluded practice on Tuesday realizing they had celebrity power cheering them on, with Academy Award-winning actor and Grammy Award-winning singer Jamie Foxx strolling the sideline before going on to later speak with media. Foxx, a native of Terrell, TX, is a unrepentant Cowboys fan who noted anyone addressing them as "the Dallas Cowboys" is wrong – the "correct name", per Foxx, is "America's Team".
- Quarterback Will Grier, who is battling for the No. 2 spot, left practice halfway through with an injury. He spent a few minutes in the medical tent before walking slowly off the field and into the locker room.
- The offense dominated the red-zone drill towards the end of practice. With three different drives, including two from the first-team, the offense scored every time. Noah Brown caught two passes on the final drive, capping it off with a short TD catch in the back of the end zone.
- This was arguably the best practice of Simi Fehoko's career as the second-year receiver was catching just about every pass in his direction and fighting off the defenders to do it. Fehoko had several touchdown grabs that saw him fight for the ball up in the air, including a Hail-Mary type of throw in which he boxed out the DBs to come down with the catch.
- And speaking of fighting, this was also the most aggressive practice of camp so far – maybe in the last few years. In one drill, there were four consecutive plays that saw the offense and defense pushing and shoving and even throwing some punches. Rookie John Ridgeway and Connor McGovern traded punches after one play. That led to a series of battles that involved guys like Sam Williams, Josh Ball and others around the line.
- All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons continued to be a force as a situational pass rusher in these padded practices. He provided consistent pressure Tuesday, including a swift edge rush on right tackle Terence Steele for a would-be sack on quarterback Dak Prescott.
- Trevon Diggs was held out of drills late in Monday's practice and did not practice Tuesday, but it appeared to be a rest day for the All-Pro cornerback.
- Safety Jayron Kearse (back) and linebacker Luke Gifford (groin) did not practice for the second consecutive day. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Gifford might be hard-pressed to be available for Thursday's joint practice against the Denver Broncos. Kearse's status for Thursday is to be determined.
- The offensive line will be something to key in on as the preseason gets underway for the Cowboys in Denver, and that includes the play of center Tyler Biadasz. The third-year interior offensive lineman struggled at times in 2021, but it appears he's beginning to take strides in 2022 training camp. On Tuesday, Biadasz successfully pushed his opposition to the second level of the defense to open up run lanes, and also held up nicely against the pass rush – his anchor rarely giving way and his footwork and hands both operating in tandem.
- You've heard a lot about receivers such as Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston and Jalen Tolbert, and rightfully so, but it's also true that Noah Brown has yet to have a poor practice as the Cowboys begin wrapping up camp at Oxnard. Brown had multiple big plays, again, including what would've amounted to two separate touchdown catches from Dak Prescott – one on a go route up the seam and then immediately thereafter on a rollout that saw Prescott find a streaking Brown in the back of the end zone.