Progress For Dak; Schultz, Kearse Back At Practice

Sep 29, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Quarterback Dak Prescott did not practice Thursday and is expected to continue focusing more on rehab work with the athletic training staff this week, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, but Prescott continues to make incremental progress in his recovery from thumb surgery.

Wearing only tape over his surgically-repaired right thumb, Prescott made a couple of very short, light throws during the open portion of Thursday's practice. Prescott had his stitches removed Monday, and McCarthy said Tuesday there's no firm timetable for Prescott to resume normal throwing. That will depend on how quickly he can regain full strength and how quickly the swelling subsides. Cooper Rush will continue to prepare to start while Prescott is sidelined.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are getting healthier at other positions.

Safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) are practicing this week for the first time since getting injured in the Sept. 11 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) also was on the field during the open portion of Thursday's practice. Schultz got injured in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and was inactive this past Monday night against the New York Giants.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup also was inactive against the Giants, but he's "close" to a season debut following offseason knee surgery, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. Gallup told reporters Wednesday that he "just needed to feel a couple more things out" in practice before returning to game action. He was still rehabbing his knee in training camp and has had only two padded practices since the season began.

