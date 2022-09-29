Progress For Dak; Schultz, Kearse Back At Practice

Safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) are practicing this week for the first time since getting injured in the Sept. 11 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) also was on the field during the open portion of Thursday's practice. Schultz got injured in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and was inactive this past Monday night against the New York Giants.