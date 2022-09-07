Practice Points

Practice Points: Gallup's Progress; Turpin's No. 9

Sep 07, 2022 at 01:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by DallasCowboys.comRob Phillips & Patrik Walker
Scouts-Eye-LVE-Gallup-Among-Standouts-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Week 1 for the Cowboys is officially here.

Some observations from the first Wednesday practice of the regular season:

  • For the first time since undergoing knee surgery in February, wide receiver Michael Gallup was seen going through some individual receiver drills during the open portion of practice. It's a notable step forward for Gallup, who isn't expected to play in Sunday's opener against Tampa Bay but could be ready for game action sometime in September. The Cowboys took Gallup off the Physically Unable to Perform list at the end of preseason. If Gallup had stayed on PUP, he would have been sidelined a minimum of four games. Head coach Mike McCarthy has continually said that Gallup has had zero setbacks in his ongoing rehab process with the athletic training staff.
  • Wide receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin has a new number: 9. It's the first time an offensive player has worn No. 9 in the regular season since Tony Romo was granted his release after the 2016 season. Former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith wore No. 9 for part of last season before the Cowboys released him. Turpin, an undrafted rookie and former USFL standout, wore No. 2 in preseason.
  • Cornerback Jourdan Lewis was present in individual drills on Wednesday as he warmed up for what will be his second consecutive practice in his return from a hamstring injury suffered in mid-August. He remains on track to take the field when the Buccaneers step onto AT&T Stadium in Week 1.
  • Cornerback Kelvin Joseph made his way to the field on Wednesday, joining Lewis in participating in his second practice this week. The former second-round pick suffered a concussion in the preseason finale against the Seahawks but could be available on Sunday night.
  • New offensive tackle Jason Peters was back at practice again as he continues his ramp-up period on the practice squad. Peters said Monday it will likely take him a couple weeks to get game-ready after not going through an NFL offseason program or training camp.

