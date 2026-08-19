Practice Points: Fights overshadow Saints practice 

OXNARD, Calif. – Anytime two different teams share the field together in a practice setting, it's somewhat normal for tensions to surface. But what occurred Tuesday between the Cowboys and Saints was a little over the line, to the point that both Brian Schottenheimer and Saints head coach Kellen Moore even discussed ending the practice early.

Fortunately, the scuffles eventually subsided and the two teams were able to finish practice, but it still took away from the spirit of the practice, which was designed to get good work from the starters on both sides.