Practice Points: Fights overshadow Saints practice 

OXNARD, Calif. – Anytime two different teams share the field together in a practice setting, it's somewhat normal for tensions to surface. But what occurred Tuesday between the Cowboys and Saints was a little over the line, to the point that both Brian Schottenheimer and Saints head coach Kellen Moore even discussed ending the practice early.
Fortunately, the scuffles eventually subsided and the two teams were able to finish practice, but it still took away from the spirit of the practice, which was designed to get good work from the starters on both sides.
Here are some practice observations from the staff writers:
- Take it EZE – For the second time in this training camp, Donovan Ezeiruaku was sent off the field and into the locker room for his role one of the bigger fights of the practice. Ezeiruaku was also sent to the locker room a few weeks ago during a regular team practice for fighting as well. – (Nick Eatman)
- Creativity with Fergy: On the tamer side of the practice fields with the Cowboys offense, the first-team unit was getting creative with some of their play calls. Dak Prescott held out for a long time on a fake to a running back, and then pitched it forward to tight end Jake Ferguson, who found a crease on the offensive line and got through a crease. There was also some the traditional Prescott to Ferguson connection in red zone work, as Ferguson continues to have a good camp. - (Tommy Yarrish)
- Buckeye Battle: Chris Olave and Caleb Downs faced off quite a few times during Tuesday's joint practice, and the two former Buckeyes had good battles going up against one another. Olave was the winner of most of them, including a touchdown over the middle in the red zone despite Downs being draped over him. One play that was in contention was a throw along the left sideline, where Olave caught the pass going to the ground, but Downs pleaded with the officials saying that the pass was incomplete. Ultimately, the officials ruled it was a catch from Olave to Downs' displeasure. - (Tommy Yarrish)
- Luepke exits – Although he wasn't the only No. 40 on the field, Hunter Luepke had to leave for the locker room, walking off with one of the team doctors. The fullback appeared to have an undisclosed injury but he walked off on his own power. Luepke might not be staying in No. 40, which was also worn by newly-signed pass-rusher Von Miller. – (Nick Eatman)
- The Blues: Jaydon Blue was not involved in any of the several skirmishes that threatened to derail the scrimmage, and that's the good news. The bad news is why: he is nursing a shoulder injury, per Schottenheimer, and the Cowboys are monitoring it. It is unclear if Blue will be ready when the team travels to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the second preseason outing. - (Patrik Walker)
- Miller's conditioning – The only participating Miller really had in practice Tuesday was the wind sprints at the end of practice. Miller signed just earlier in the day and will likely need some time before he gets into the mix of practice. – (Nick Eatman)
- Familiar Faces - Plenty of former Cowboys players were on the field, either in the action or the sidelines, starting with Kellen Moore. But former Cowboys Sean Lee, Michael Irvin, La'Roi Glover and Adam "Pacman" Jones were also looking on. And let's not forget about newly-inducted Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who was also watching from the Saints sideline. - (Nick Eatman)