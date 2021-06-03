Offseason | 2021

Practice Points: Lamb's Catch & Rookies Get Picks

Jun 03, 2021 at 02:45 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Rob Phillips & Nick Eatman
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys wrapped up their final OTA practice on Thursday at The Star with a spirited workout that saw some of the new faces starting to find their groove as they fit in with the entire roster.

The Cowboys will head into next week's three-day minicamp, but here are some things that stood out from Thursday's OTA: 

  • Quarterback Dak Prescott looked sharp in some modified 7-on-7 and team drills, working against no defensive line. He threaded a nice ball to CeeDee Lamb over the middle and connected with rookie Simi Fehoko twice downfield.
  • Catch of the day: Lamb's leaping grab over cornerback Anthony Brown from Prescott for about a 40-yard gain down the right sideline.
  • Strong practice from linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. He had a terrific diving interception on Prescott near the sideline. He said it briefly knocked the wind out of him, but he returned to drills and later blew up a Tony Pollard run play for a would-be tackle for loss.
  • Two more interceptions from the rookie draft class. Cornerback Nahshon Wright jumped a comeback route by rookie receiver Osirus Mitchell to pick off Garrett Gilbert. Linebacker Micah Parsons dropped in coverage and made a leaping interception against Ben DiNucci.
  • Safety Donovan Wilson missed the majority of practice although he did come out of the locker room/weight room area towards the end of practice. During most of the first-team reps, the Cowboys lined up Damontae Kazee and Jayron Kearse as the starting safeties.
  • Veteran linemen Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Zack Martin also skipped the majority of individual drills. The trio came out together midway through practice and worked into drills during a team period but didn't participate in any physical blocking drills against the defense.
  • Second-year center Tyler Biadasz got most of the first-team reps with the first-team offense. Last week, we saw rookie Matt Farniok get a majority of the reps. Biadasz, who started four games last year, got a heavier workload on Thursday.
  • The Cowboys have several undrafted receivers that all have good size and stature, but one of the roster holdovers from last year made a few plays Thursday. First-year receiver Aaron Parker, who spent all of last year on the practice squad, found himself open a few times down the field and even made a nice catch in traffic over the middle.

