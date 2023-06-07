Practice Points: Lamb's Status; New Role for LVE?  

FRISCO, Texas – The second day of mini-camp at The Star featured more of the same in terms of practice with the entire roster. Most of it was held inside Ford Center, with a few groups occasionally moving outdoors for space purposes.
But here are some quick observations from the DallasCowboys.com writing staff.
- · Wide receiver CeeDee had one of the best catches of practice, but it also led to what appeared to be a minor injury. Lamb was hobbled after the play, limping off to the side. He tried to come back into practice but stayed off to the side, getting looked at by the athletic trainers. Lamb never left the field but didn't return to action for the final few plays of camp. At this point in the offseason, it doesn't take much for the Cowboys to be overly cautious with any player and any injury. – (Nick Eatman)
- There's been a lot of speculation on just how much speed Brandin Cooks brings to the equation for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense and, in the second practice of minicamp, the veteran receiver took the first step toward reminding everyone he's hiding a jet pack beneath his shoulder pads. In team drills toward the end of practice, Cooks scorched double coverage on a go route that saw Prescott drop in a dime to hit him in stride for a 60-yard touchdown. Trust me when I tell you, his speed is even BETTER than advertised. - (Patrik Walker)
- Don't look now but Dan Quinn is really taking advantage of his chance to experiment in minicamp, especially at the edge of his defensive line. Leighton Vander Esch got in on the fun a bit on Day 2, spotted on at least one occasion as a pass rusher off of the edge. It's something Micah Parsons has carved out as a role, but it's possible that if a third impact LB emerges (e.g., Jabril Cox, DeMarvion Overshown) that it could free up Quinn to get creative ... a time or two... with Vander Esch. – (Patrik Walker)
- As things ramp up to training camp, the most intriguing question at linebacker remains LB3 behind Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark; and that draws a circle around Jabril Cox. The latter stole the show to close out Day 1 of minicamp with two game-saving pass breakups in two-minute drill, plays that caused his teammates to swarm him in celebration, and he continued his solid play on Day 2. At this rate, Cox has a chance to make some very real waves in the conversation behind Vander Esch and Clark. – (Patrik Walker)
- With Tony Pollard still rehabbing from injury, we mentioned yesterday about how opportunities have been opened up for just about any ball-carrier on the squad with the first-team. On Wednesday, Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle saw split reps alongside Dak Prescott in the backfield with Deuce Vaughn, Ronald Jones and Hunter Luepke operating with the second-team. – (Nick Harris)
- Immediately after drafting Viliami Fehoko Jr. in the fourth-round in April, Will McClay spoke about how high his motor and drive is on the field, and that's been apparent through two days of minicamp. It's easy to just go through the motions in these settings, but Fehoko is putting forth a full effort on every rep. Color me intrigued for when the pads get out on. – (Nick Harris)
- While KaVontae Turpin took every one of the punt return reps on Tuesday, it was a different story on kickoffs. Turpin and rookie Deuce Vaughn split the kick-return reps. This specific drill had the players fielding the ball inside the 5-yard line – something that might not occur in the regular season with the new fair-catch rules that will put the ball at the 25. But still, the two returners got to show off their skills and even though they were being hit, Turpin showcased some of his elite speed on a couple of plays that appeared to be big-gainers. – (Nick Eatman)