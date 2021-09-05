Practice Report: Connor Williams, La'el Back

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' offensive line must adjust this week with six-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin now on the Reserve/COVID list. But two starting linemen, guard Connor Williams and right tackle La'el Collins, did return to practice Sunday.
Williams is back on the active roster after spending all of last week on the Reserve/COVID list. His return ahead of Thursday's season opener is also significant because he was the primary backup center throughout training camp.
Collins has been held out of recent practices because of a neck/shoulder stinger. Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele have recently taken right tackle reps in his place.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said he anticipated safety Donovan Wilson (groin) returning to practice Sunday.