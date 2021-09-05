#DALvsTB

Practice Report: Connor Williams, La'el Back

Sep 05, 2021 at 12:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Practice-Report-Connor-Williams,-La’el-Back-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' offensive line must adjust this week with six-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin now on the Reserve/COVID list. But two starting linemen, guard Connor Williams and right tackle La'el Collins, did return to practice Sunday.

Williams is back on the active roster after spending all of last week on the Reserve/COVID list. His return ahead of Thursday's season opener is also significant because he was the primary backup center throughout training camp.

Collins has been held out of recent practices because of a neck/shoulder stinger. Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele have recently taken right tackle reps in his place.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said he anticipated safety Donovan Wilson (groin) returning to practice Sunday.

Related Content

news

Rested & Ready: Zeke, Tank Preview TB Matchup

Like their QB, both Zeke and Tank have been held out for the preseason but for different reasons, they're both ready to roll for the season opener.
news

Connor McGovern Preparing To Start For Martin

Connor McGovern made eight starts at right guard last season, and he's preparing to do the same Thursday now that Zack Martin is in COVID-19 protocol.
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Buccaneers

As if this game needed more storylines with the Cowboys getting Dak Prescott back and traveling to face Tom Brady and the defending champion Bucs in Week 1. Now, the Cowboys will be without one of their best players.
news

Zack Martin on COVID-19 List; Likely Out For TB

The Cowboys suffered a big loss before the season even started, learning that guard Zack Martin will miss Thursday's opener in Tampa Bay after a positive test for COVID-19. 
news

Spagnola: These Aren't Last Year's Cowboys

Don't let the struggles of last season affect your expectations heading into this one. With players back healthy and an improved defense, this is a new year and a new team.
news

After Long Road Back, Dak Is "Definitely Ready"

It's strange to realize that, after months of speculating about his health, Dak Prescott is less than a week away from starting against the Buccaneers. To say he's ready for it would be an understatement.
news

With La'el In 'Holding Pattern,' Who's The Backup?

The Cowboys are being cautious with La'el Collins' stinger injury this week, giving more practice reps to two backup tackles.
news

Cowboys Rookies Geared Up To See The GOAT

The Cowboys' entire rookie class has made the roster. Now, the challenge is a QB who's been in the league for almost their entire lives.
news

Healthy Tyron Smith Pointing Toward Full Season

Last year's neck injury behind him, left tackle Tyron Smith is looking to play a full season for the first time since 2015.
news

McCarthy Praises Cam; Excited About Cowboys QBs

Mike McCarthy said Cam Newton has "a ton of football" left to play, but said bringing him to Dallas was never seriously considered.
