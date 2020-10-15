Practice Report: More Progress From Vander Esch

Last week the Cowboys started the 21-day practice window for Vander Esch to return from Reserve/Injured. He can be activated at any point during that three-week window and move back to the 53-man roster.

Vander Esch has not played since fracturing his collarbone in the season opener against the Rams. Jaylon Smith has moved to middle linebacker and handled the defensive calls in his place.

Vander Esch's eventual return will boost the Cowboys' defense. Whether it happens Monday night against the Cardinals remains to be seen.