Practice Report: More Progress From Vander Esch

Oct 15, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Leighton Vander Esch continues to progress toward a return to game action.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said the third-year linebacker could be a full practice participant Wednesday as he continues working back from September collarbone surgery.

"We'll see how he goes," McCarthy said.

Last week the Cowboys started the 21-day practice window for Vander Esch to return from Reserve/Injured. He can be activated at any point during that three-week window and move back to the 53-man roster.

Vander Esch has not played since fracturing his collarbone in the season opener against the Rams. Jaylon Smith has moved to middle linebacker and handled the defensive calls in his place.

Vander Esch's eventual return will boost the Cowboys' defense. Whether it happens Monday night against the Cardinals remains to be seen.

"I think anytime you have players, especially Leighton is a key player as far as his responsibility of playing the Mike, yeah I think it definitely hopefully gets us back in the way we were going into the Rams game," McCarthy said.

