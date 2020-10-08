Practice Report: Tyron "Further Back" This Week

That's not exactly an encouraging sign for Week 5, though the Cowboys still have a few days before facing the Giants at AT&T Stadium this Sunday.

Smith didn't practice last Wednesday either, but that was part of a plan to manage his workload. He had limited participation last Thursday.

If he doesn't play Sunday, it would be his third time sidelined in the first five games and the Cowboys would have backups at both starting tackle spots once again. Brandon Knight replaced Smith at left tackle against the Falcons and Seahawks and split time with Terence Steele at right tackle against the Browns. Starting right tackle La'el Collins remains on Reserve/Injured with a hip injury. Starting center Joe Looney is expected to miss a little time with a sprained knee.