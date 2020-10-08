#NYGvsDAL

Presented by

Practice Report: Tyron "Further Back" This Week

Oct 08, 2020 at 12:15 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Practice-Report-Tyron-“Further-Back”-This-Week-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Left tackle Tyron Smith played all 82 offensive snaps last Sunday against Cleveland in his return from a neck injury.

But as the Cowboys take the field Thursday for their longest practice of the week, Smith is expected to work with the rehab group. He also did not practice Wednesday.

"He's further back than he was this time last week, would be the best way to describe it," head coach Mike McCarthy said.

That's not exactly an encouraging sign for Week 5, though the Cowboys still have a few days before facing the Giants at AT&T Stadium this Sunday.

Smith didn't practice last Wednesday either, but that was part of a plan to manage his workload. He had limited participation last Thursday.

If he doesn't play Sunday, it would be his third time sidelined in the first five games and the Cowboys would have backups at both starting tackle spots once again. Brandon Knight replaced Smith at left tackle against the Falcons and Seahawks and split time with Terence Steele at right tackle against the Browns. Starting right tackle La'el Collins remains on Reserve/Injured with a hip injury. Starting center Joe Looney is expected to miss a little time with a sprained knee.

Elsewhere on the injury report, defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford (ankle) and Dorance Armstrong (knee) didn't practice Wednesday but potentially could do more Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The Cowboys are back at AT&T Stadium next Sunday, October 11th to take on their rivals, the New York Giants. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

Writer's Blocks: Why Dwayne Haskins Scares Me

The recent benching of Washington QB Dwayne Haskins has David Helman feeling nervous about the Cowboys' future.
news

McCarthy: Vander Esch Is "Ahead Of Schedule"

Just three weeks after being placed on injured reserve with a broken collarbone, Leighton Vander Esch is "ahead of schedule" in his effort to return to action.
news

Zeke on Fumbles: I Can't Give Up The Ball Anymore

Ezekiel Elliott has arguably been the best player on the offense since he arrived in 2016. This year, however, the star running back has fumbled the ball more than usual. But Zeke vowed to make a change.
news

Dallas Defense Aiming To Get On The Same Page

In searching for ways to fix the Cowboys' defense, Xavier Woods said it starts with better communication.
news

Practice Report: Gregory Returns; LVE Closer?

Randy Gregory is set to take part in practice for the first time since his conditional reinstatement, and several players on injured reserve are making progress, including Leighton Vander Esch.
news

3 & Out: The Truth About This 1-3 Start

Moving forward with three quick topics after the Cowboys' home loss to Cleveland.
news

Big Picture: Garrett's Return Among 5 Storylines  

Something has to give this Sunday when the Giants come to town. New York is last in the NFL in scoring while the Cowboys have allowed the most points in the league. Here are 5 headlines for both teams.
news

5 Bucks: Defensive Identity? McCarthy's Stamp, More

After reviewing the film of the Cowboys 48-39 loss to the Browns, here are five observations based on my tape study. 

Advertising