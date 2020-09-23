Practice Report: Tyron Smith's Status Wednesday

FRISCO, Texas – Head coach Mike McCarthy said left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) will work with the rehab group and not participate in team drills Wednesday.
The Pro Bowl tackle did not play against the Falcons last Sunday due to a neck injury that occurred late in the week. But the Cowboys sound optimistic that Smith has a chance to return in Week 3 at Seattle.
"He didn't play last week in part because we made preparations for the future. It wasn't impossible to have him out there last week had we done a couple of things differently, but by design we didn't do it that way," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. "We wanted to look to the long term, or the longer term being the next games, the ones we're getting ready to play. So, I feel as good as you can feel. I don't know and nobody knows right now until we get out there and see how he's operating during the week here at practice. But for the longer term, I feel good about it."
Brandon Knight and rookie Brandon Steele started at tackle against the Falcons with Smith inactive last Sunday and La'el Collins (hip) on Reserve/Injured through at least Week 3.
Also on the injury front, McCarthy said cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has a "multiple week" injury after hurting his hamstring in the fourth quarter against Atlanta.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has been excused from Wednesday's practice because of a personal matter.