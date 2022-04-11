Draft Central | 2022

Presented by

Print Version Now Available For 2022 Draft Guide

Apr 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Star-Magazine-Promo-2022-Draft-Guide-center

"Definitely, the lifeline is the draft."

Head coach Mike McCarthy knows. When all eyes turn to Las Vegas on April 28 for the 2022 NFL Draft, will you be in the know as well? This may be one of the most significant drafts for the Dallas Cowboys in recent history. And just as the team is preparing, make sure you're prepared, too.

"This is probably going to be one of the biggest draft classes we've seen in some time,'' McCarthy said.

When it comes to your favorite team, there is no better resource to get you ready for the upcoming three-day event than the OFFICIAL 2022 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide. Bigger and better than ever, this year's guide has comprehensive breakdowns from Kyle Youmans on 110 players with more than 500 of the top prospects overall listed.

However, this year's Draft Guide includes so much more:

  • David Helman's complete first-round mock draft.
  • Breakdowns of what the Cowboys have and what they need at each position.
  • The Cowboys' top 10 picks all-time for every position.
  • An in-depth feature on Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay, and how one of the most respected talent evaluators in the NFL is just fine staying out of the spotlight.
  • A look back at the 1989 draft, the first in the Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson era, which helped build the foundation for the 1990s dynasty to come.
  • The story of how Gil Brandt and the Cowboys changed the way the scouting and drafting is done in the NFL with the help of an IBM computer.

Click here for more information, including links to purchase the print or digital edition as well as regional store locations.

Do the draft the Cowboys way with the OFFICIAL Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide!

Related Content

news

7-Round Mock: Predictions For All 9 Cowboys Picks

Our staff writers took their first crack at their predictions for the Cowboys' nine draft picks. Here is the first installment of the annual 7-Round mock draft.

news

Will McClay Content to Stay Out of Spotlight

Despite overseeing the Cowboys draft process and being one of the most respected evaluators of football talent in the NFL, VP of player personnel Will McClay is content to remain out of the spotlight.

news

A Look At Kicker Options Heading Into The Draft

The Cowboys need to find a kicker replacement this offseason, and there's an impressive wave of talent in this year's NFL Draft class.

news

Brandt, Computer Helped Revolutionize Scouting

With the help of an IBM computer, Gil Brandt and the Dallas Cowboys revolutionized the way scouting and drafting is done in the NFL.

news

Possible Pick: Best Fit For Georgia DT Jordan Davis?

One of the biggest players in the entire draft is Georgia DT Jordan Davis, who wowed the NFL scouts with his combine numbers that suggest he'll do more than take up space.

news

Miller Lite To Host 3-Day Draft Party At The Star

The three-day event in Frisco will include appearances by the players, alumni, DCC cheerleaders, Rowdy & more.

news

How 1989 Draft Shaped The Cowboys' Dynasty

The beginning of the Dallas Cowboys dynasty of the 1990s actually began with the 1989 NFL Draft, the team's first in the Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson era.

news

Possible Pick: Will George Karlaftis Be There?

If the Cowboys are looking for an edge rusher in this year's draft class, their best bet in the first round might be Purdue Boilermaker George Karlaftis.

news

What Might A Defensive Draft Class Look Like?

The early attention on the Cowboys' efforts in this year's draft are on the offensive side of the ball. But, true to form, don't be surprised if they take advantage of the best players available to them.

news

Possible Pick: Intriguing Offensive Tackle Prospect

Offensive tackle depth looks like a possible draft need for the Cowboys, and ex-Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann has intriguing upside.

news

2022 Star Magazine Draft Guide Now Available!

Bigger and better than ever, the OFFICIAL 2022 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Draft Guide has comprehensive scouting reports on 110 players with more than 500 of the top prospects overall listed.

Advertising