Progress For Dak As Rush Prepares To Start Sunday

For the first time since Prescott had the surgery to repair a fractured right (throwing) thumb, McCarthy said Prescott will go through the "quarterback school" drills Wednesday and do some light throwing to receivers at the end of practice.

McCarthy said Prescott is still in the "medical rehab phase" and will start Wednesday's practice working with the athletic training staff off to the side before doing the quarterback-school movement drills.

McCarthy has previously stated he would like to see Prescott go through a full week of practice before he's ready to return to game action.

"Once he clears this phase and he's fully activated, then I think that's when we have our conversation," McCarthy said.