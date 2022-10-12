Progress For Dak As Rush Prepares To Start Sunday

FRISCO, Texas – As Dak Prescott continues his recovery from thumb surgery, signs point to Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush making a fifth consecutive start Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"We are preparing for Cooper to start against the Eagles," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday morning.
That said, Prescott is taking a step forward in his rehab from the Sept. 12 thumb surgery that has sidelined him the past four games.
For the first time since Prescott had the surgery to repair a fractured right (throwing) thumb, McCarthy said Prescott will go through the "quarterback school" drills Wednesday and do some light throwing to receivers at the end of practice.
McCarthy said Prescott is still in the "medical rehab phase" and will start Wednesday's practice working with the athletic training staff off to the side before doing the quarterback-school movement drills.
McCarthy has previously stated he would like to see Prescott go through a full week of practice before he's ready to return to game action.
"Once he clears this phase and he's fully activated, then I think that's when we have our conversation," McCarthy said.
Rush has won all four starts filling in for Prescott this season, throwing for 839 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a 93.9 passer rating.