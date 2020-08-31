Projecting The Rest Of The WR Depth Chart

FRISCO, Texas – It's funny to think that this team's receiver corps is a bit of a mystery.

On one hand, it's the most obvious position on the entire roster. The top trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb is one of the best receiver groups in the entire NFL. There's very little doubt they'll get the majority of the Cowboys' snaps this season.

On the other hand, it's also one of the most hotly-contested roster battles on this team. The Cowboys will ultimately keep two, perhaps three wide receivers behind the main three, and it's anyone's guess who gets the job.

Or is it? Asked about that Monday on 105.3 FM The Fan, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones seemed to shed some light on the issue.

"Noah Brown has done a really great job. He's shown up. I don't know how much you've been in practice. He showed up big time," Jones said. "Ced Wilson showed up. Those guys, probably at the end of the day have really separated themselves as the next tier."

Jones' assessment fits well with what has been playing out at practice the last few weeks. Brown has been steadily standing out on an everyday basis. On Sunday night, he hauled in an impressive touchdown from Dak Prescott during a two-minute drill. Wilson has also been consistently impressive, and also has the added benefit of working as one of the Cowboys' main return men.

At the risk of assuming too much, it certainly seems like a good guess that Brown and Wilson have earned themselves a roster spot.

But what about everyone else? Devin Smith, Ventell Bryant, Jon'Vea Johnson, Aaron Parker and Tevin Jones have all shown flashes. The Cowboys have kept six receivers on their 53-man roster over the past few years. Jones said one of the big challenges of this last week of training camp will be determining if they need to do that in 2020.