Quinn "Flattered" By HC Interest; Remains Focused

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is reportedly on the radar for the Denver Broncos yet again this year. Quinn interviewed for the job last season but the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired before the end of his first season.

So naturally, Quinn is being mentioned again as the Broncos have reportedly asked for permission to speak with him, which is per NFL rules considering the Cowboys are still in the playoffs.

When asked about the situation with the Broncos and potentially other teams, Quinn was rather vague on his response.

"Anybody asks you, you're flattered," said Quinn, who didn't address the matter further, turning his focus to next Monday's Wild Card game in Tampa.

Quinn said he's preparing to have "a kick-ass week" as the Cowboys seek to beat future Hall of Famer Tom Brady for the first-time ever. Brady is 7-0 all-time against the Cowboys, including a 19-3 win over Dallas in Week 1 of this season.

Since that game, both teams have gone in different directions as the Cowboys enjoyed a second straight 12-5 season while the Bucs limped to the finish line with an 8-9 record, but still good enough to win the NFC South.

For the Cowboys to finally knock off Brady, which would be the team's first road playoff win since the 1992 NFC Championship Game, it's going to take another defensive gem by a defense that forced 33 takeaways.

Back in Week 1, Micah Parsons sacked Brady twice and safety Donovan Wilson got an interception. But the problem in that game was a stagnant Cowboys offense that only produced a field goal.