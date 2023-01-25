Quinn, Moore Remain in NFL Head Coach Talks

Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn are both engaged in detailed talks with NFL teams regarding head coaching vacancies, as the Cowboys wait to see if one or both will depart in 2023

FRISCO, TX — Changes might be coming to the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff this offseason, as dominoes prepare to fall on offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, among others.

Both of the Cowboys coordinators are in continued discussions with teams regarding head coaching vacancies, and what happens in their near future will largely determine how Dallas moves forward as they begin preparation for the 2023 season.

As it stands, Moore remains in Charlotte for deeper talks with the Carolina Panthers, and Quinn is scheduled to fly to Arizona for a second interview with the Cardinals — Quinn having also interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts in this year's hiring cycle.

Quinn was a finalist to possibly take over at head coach for the Broncos before they ultimately decided to hire former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who didn't survive his first season with the club.

That said, it stands to reason Quinn and the Broncos would reignite conversations as they have.

Quinn has worked magic for the Cowboys, joining in 2021 after parting ways as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, literally taking one of the franchise's worst defenses in Dallas to one of the league's best (and literal best in several categories) in Year 1, going on to improve the group that much more in Year 2.

His two seasons with the Cowboys have led to not just the development of cornerstone talent such as Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, but he's also helped the front office reshape the culture as it pertains to value placed upon certain positions (e.g., safety, nose tackle) in free agency.

The latter led to signings like Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, the progression of Donovan Wilson and the trade for Johnathan Hankins — just a few examples of the Quinn Effect in Dallas.

For Moore, who has a longstanding relationship with the organization stemming from his days as backup quarterback to QBs coach and, one year later, to offensive coordinator, it's been a mostly productive system with Dak Prescott under center that often topped the league in production; but one that also struggled to remain consistent through the 2022 season.

There can be little justifiable question on if Moore is a capable coordinator, however, even with some of the growing pains (there were fewer of those this past season than in any prior) and much of the Cowboys struggles were a result of flawed execution in-between the lines (i.e., self-inflicted wounds).

Should one or both coordinators leave, it would serve as a major shakeup beneath head coach Mike McCarthy, particularly considering there's a chance one or more of the position/assistant coaches could choose to depart with them.