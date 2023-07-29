Training Camp | 2023

Presented by

Quinn, Parsons want 'prove it' effort from defense in 2023

Jul 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM
Quinn,-Parsons-want-‘prove-it’-effort-from-defense-in-2023-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — When looking at differences between last year's Cowboys defense and this year's edition, you can point to a couple of major things right off-the-bat: the addition of Stephon Gilmore and Mazi Smith.

You could also point to most of last year's starters returning and notching another year under their belt under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, which only creates more comfort within the group.

But one key difference lingers at the front of everyone's mind on the defensive side – specifically on Quinn and Micah Parsons' minds as the 2023 version of this defense gets set to begin their journey – and it's an added level of hunger.

Whether it was coming just yards short in a wild card loss his rookie season or an offensive stallout in the divisional round in his second year, Micah Parsons has not been able to live with the results that each of his first two seasons have produced. As a result, he's on a mission to make 2023 regret-free.

"I'm just tired of being second, tired of coming up short," Parsons said. "What can I do every day to put myself in the best position to say, 'I can live with that'? So far I haven't been able to live with the fact that us losing 19-12 and that wild card game our rookie year."

Those sentiments are echoed when talking to Quinn, who says that despite all of the achievements and awards that have been passed around his defenses through his first three seasons in Dallas, there is still a lot to prove for both himself and his players.

"I think sometimes when you go through those tough losses, you don't want to feel that way again," Quinn said. "I think we have many people – coaches and players included – that want to prove it. That's usually when some of the really good, competitive moments come when you have to prove it. There are a lot of guys out here that have something to prove, myself included."

Regret keeps people up at night, and it's safe to say that there are moments from each of the season-ending losses the last two years that both Quinn and Parsons would want back. But to be able to turn around and create success out of that adversity? That's what would fulfill the potential in 2023 and beyond.

"I told this to the guys, is the price of discipline worth a lifetime of regret? And for me, it just [isn't]," Parsons said. "I just feel like you only got so long to get a real shot at this and I really do believe we got a shot at this."

Related Content

news

Malik Hooker reacts to Donovan Wilson injury, progress of Markquese Bell

The team will be without an impact safety and a key depth piece for the next few weeks, but Malik Hooker is confident in the abilities of Markquese Bell and other young talent.

news

Spagnola: Kicking Off Another Improbable Tale

In his Friday column, Mickey Spagnola tells the unlikely tale of kicker Brandon Aubrey's road to the Cowboys.

news

Cowboys OC details 'dynamic' progress for Tolbert

It was a disappointing first year for Jalen Tolbert, but he's not letting it break him, instead having done some soul searching this offseason that has him off to a roaring start in camp.

news

Micah Parsons: Cowboys defense can 'be up there with Legion of Boom'

What do you get when you give a generational pass rusher a secondary that has the potential to be one of the best in the history of the Cowboys franchise? You get high expectations.

news

Kicker competition set to kick off Monday

Tristan Vizcaino and Brandon Aubrey are set to begin the kicker competition on Monday.

news

The Blueprint: 2023 Cowboys Training Camp Hub

The inaugural and definitive tracker for the Cowboys training camp — news, notes and updates — so be sure to bookmark and visit it often!

news

Camp Battles: Saved by the Bell at safety?

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

news

Dak Prescott, Brandin Cooks chemistry 'speeding up' in Cowboys camp

It's taken no time at all for Dak Prescott and Brandin Cooks to become fast friends both on and off of the field, and it's beginning to reach another level as training camp gets underway.

news

Zack Martin texts O-Line: "I'll be there soon"

Zack Martin has made early headlines with his no-show in Oxnard, but he remains in communication with the offensive line group, according to Tyler Smith.

news

Practice Points: Big day for Tolbert, young WRs

Jalen Tolbert, as well as a few other wide receivers had a big practice day on Thursday. That was just some of the big practice observations from camp.

news

Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukuamu likely to miss 'multiple weeks'

The Cowboys have already had two setbacks at safety, losing both Donovan Wilson and Israel Mukuamu for a few weeks.

Advertising