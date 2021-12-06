Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore Closer To Return

"They've had a great couple of weeks and they'll take another step this week with full practices," Jones said. "Unless there's a setback, which we certainly don't expect, we're preparing them to play in the game. But they've got to certainly continue to progress, which they have every step of the way. But they've got to finish the full body of work, which is the full preparation for the game against the Washington Football Team."

Gallimore started his 21-day practice window on IR last week. A projected starter in training camp, the second-year tackle has missed all 12 games since dislocating his elbow in preseason.

Gregory ranks second on defense with five sacks in seven games. He's missed the last three games with a calf strain.

Lawrence was productive in his first appearance since the season opener, posting two tackles, two pass breakups and a quarterback hit in just over half the defensive snaps against the Saints (37 of 70).