Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore Closer To Return

FRISCO, Texas –The Cowboys' defensive line is getting closer and closer to full strength.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) returned from a 10-game absence last Thursday against the Saints. Defensive end Randy Gregory (calf) and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (elbow) aren't far behind.
The club is optimistic that Gregory and Gallimore will return from Reserve/Injured for Sunday's road game at Washington, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan.
"They've had a great couple of weeks and they'll take another step this week with full practices," Jones said. "Unless there's a setback, which we certainly don't expect, we're preparing them to play in the game. But they've got to certainly continue to progress, which they have every step of the way. But they've got to finish the full body of work, which is the full preparation for the game against the Washington Football Team."
Gallimore started his 21-day practice window on IR last week. A projected starter in training camp, the second-year tackle has missed all 12 games since dislocating his elbow in preseason.
Gregory ranks second on defense with five sacks in seven games. He's missed the last three games with a calf strain.
Lawrence was productive in his first appearance since the season opener, posting two tackles, two pass breakups and a quarterback hit in just over half the defensive snaps against the Saints (37 of 70).
And defensive tackle Trysten Hill will return this week from a one-game NFL suspension for throwing a punch at Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson immediately after the Cowboys' Thanksgiving loss to Las Vegas.