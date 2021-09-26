#PHIvsDAL

Presented by

Randy Gregory Sees 10-Sack Potential In Parsons

Sep 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Randy-Gregory-Sees-10-Sack-Potential-In-Parsons-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Randy Gregory might have been impressed by his rookie teammate, but he wasn't surprised. If anything, Micah Parsons' ability as a pass rusher is something Gregory has seen coming since at least July.

"I think I said it back in training camp: Micah can do whatever wants to do on the field," Gregory said on Friday.

So strong is Gregory's faith that he said, if given the opportunity, Parsons has the natural ability to rack up double-digit sacks this season.

"He really could. I really feel that way," Gregory said. "So it's nice to have a guy like that filling that role."

Parsons is likely going to get more opportunity on Monday night, as the Cowboys' troubles with COVID-19 continue. Already missing DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong, the team learned that Bradlee Anae has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means they'll be making do without the second-year defensive end.

"If it ain't one thing, it's another," Gregory said. "Like I said, the landscape has been like that since last year. Thankfully, guys are vaccinated, try to avoid stuff like that and get back quicker. Next man up."

On the bright side, Gregory himself is back from a COVID absence. He had to watch Parsons' pass rush debut from home last Sunday against the Chargers. When the ball gets kicked against Philadelphia, he'll be there to help the rookie bring some added pressure on Jalen Hurts.

"You've got to get them off the spot, be disruptive," he said. "I thought we had a good rush plan last week and we're only going to get better. I fully expect us to get after Hurts this week."

Conditioning figures to be a big part of that, especially against such a speedy signal-caller. Gregory was out for 10 days recovering from COVID, though he acknowledged that getting vaccinated prevented the symptoms from getting too tough.

"It's just getting back on the field, getting your legs under you and things like that," he said. "I wasn't really worried about that. Just getting back in the playbook, going out there and getting reps."

Given the losses the defensive line is dealing with, there should be plenty of reps to go around on Monday night.

Related Content

news

Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Eagles

The Cowboys are playing their first home game of the season Monday night against the Eagles. Check out the staff predictions from the Cowboys' writers this week.
news

Stopping Run Or Pass, Focus Has To Be On Hurts

Here are some key players to watch for the Eagles this week, including second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.
news

Big Facts: Zeke the Best Prime-Time RB in 50 Years

What stat has Dak in the Mahomes/Brees category? Zeke is the best prime-time RB since 1970. Those are two of the Big Facts that highlight this week's matchup with the Eagles.
news

Spagnola: Baby Bull Just What Doctor Ordered

Injuries hitting the Cowboys just like last year. That's why they need their "Baby Bull" on the field, going all out.
news

Amari Cooper Expects To Play Despite Rib Injury

Amari Cooper is pointing toward playing Monday night against the Eagles despite a rib injury that first occurred in the season opener against the Bucs.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen To #DALvsPHI

From the Cowboys radio, to the app to the ESPN coverage and now the Manning brothers on ESPN2, check out the ways to watch Dallas-Philly on Monday.
news

Anae In COVID Protocol; Impact On The D-Line?

With second-year pass rusher Bradlee Anae in COVID-19 protocol, the defensive line's depth will be tested once again.
news

For Lamb & Diggs, College Connections Aplenty

Even by some lofty standards, the college connection feels special in this Week 3 matchup.
news

Ezekiel Elliott Focused On Wins, Not Carry Total

Ezekiel Elliott is about winning games, whatever it takes. That's why he welcomes a running back combination with Tony Pollard.
news

Schultz Still Producing After Breakout Season

While it took an injury to get there, Dalton Schultz was the starting tight end last season. But even though Blake Jarwin is back in the fold, Schultz hasn't relinquished his spot. 
news

Helman: I Spy Another New Role For Micah

If you include our postgame coverage from Week 2, I think this will be the fourth story I've written about Micah Parsons in the last five days.
Advertising