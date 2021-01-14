Offseason | 2021

Reports: Eagles Eyeing Kellen Moore For HC 

Jan 14, 2021 at 08:28 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Kellen-Moore-Keeping-Focus-On-Giants,-Not-Boise-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas -- First it was his alma mater, Boise State, looking to hire him as a head coach. Now, it appears the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in interviewing Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy. 

The Eagles have requested permission to interview Moore, according to multiple reports.

The Cowboys signed Moore to a three-year extension before the Giants season finale when he turned down the Boise job. 

Per NFL rules, even if coaches are under contract, teams must allow their coaches to interview for positions that are viewed as a promotion, including coordinator spots and of course, head coaching jobs.

The Eagles, who recently fired Doug Pederson, have an interesting dilemma at quarterback with Carson Wentz under contract along with Jalen Hurts, who had a sizzling end to his rookie year when he replaced Wentz as a starter.

