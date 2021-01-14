Reports: Eagles Eyeing Kellen Moore For HC 

FRISCO, Texas -- First it was his alma mater, Boise State, looking to hire him as a head coach. Now, it appears the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in interviewing Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy.

The Eagles have requested permission to interview Moore, according to multiple reports.

The Cowboys signed Moore to a three-year extension before the Giants season finale when he turned down the Boise job.

Per NFL rules, even if coaches are under contract, teams must allow their coaches to interview for positions that are viewed as a promotion, including coordinator spots and of course, head coaching jobs.