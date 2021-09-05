Rested & Ready: Zeke, Tank Preview TB Matchup

Speaking of last year, Lawrence said he's also excited about not only getting on the field again, but playing in Dan Quinn's scheme that is better-suited for his style. Last year, he often played in a 3-4 pass rusher role that had him standing up before the snap, rather than the three-point stance he's accustomed to playing.

"Everybody's got their own way of playing this game of football," Lawrence said. "Last year wasn't my way. I accepted it. But being able to get back to the way I know how to play the game, it's going to be exciting."

Lawrence reflected on the Cowboys' 6-10 record that saw them miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

"Looking back on what we had to go through last year, it was tough," he said. "But if it don't kill you, it makes you stronger. I'm just ready to see how strong we are."

And they're going to see right off the bat as they face the defending Super Bowl champs in Tampa Bay with Tom Brady at quarterback.

To make it even tougher on the Cowboys, one of their best players – guard Zack Martin – is not expected to play because he was placed on the Reserved/Covid-19 list.

Still, the Cowboys are standing behind their "next man up" philosophy.