Retiring Crawford "Never Took One Day For Granted"

For nearly a decade, Crawford was a versatile player on the defensive line and a leader in the locker room. A third-round pick out of Boise State in 2013, he emerged as a perennial starter on defense, posting 179 tackles and 25 sacks in 112 career games. Last season he played mostly a reserve role in his return from 2019 double hip surgery. He became an unrestricted free agent earlier this month.

Crawford thanked his family, the Cowboys' fan base, the Jones family and Cowboys staff as well as his teammates for their support from 2013-21.