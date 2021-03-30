Offseason | 2021

Retiring Crawford "Never Took One Day For Granted"

Mar 30, 2021 at 12:45 PM
Rob Phillips

Tyrone-Crawford-Feeling-Great-For-2020-hero
FRISCO, Texas – Tyrone Crawford made it official Tuesday: he's retiring from football after nine years with the Cowboys.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said last week that the veteran defensive lineman planned to call it a career. Crawford, 31, confirmed the news Tuesday with a heartfelt message on social media.

"It's been a really great run and I'm beyond thankful and blessed to have been a part of the Dallas Cowboys' amazing organization," Crawford wrote. "I never took one day for granted as a Cowboy."

For nearly a decade, Crawford was a versatile player on the defensive line and a leader in the locker room. A third-round pick out of Boise State in 2013, he emerged as a perennial starter on defense, posting 179 tackles and 25 sacks in 112 career games. Last season he played mostly a reserve role in his return from 2019 double hip surgery. He became an unrestricted free agent earlier this month.

Crawford thanked his family, the Cowboys' fan base, the Jones family and Cowboys staff as well as his teammates for their support from 2013-21.

"Although I'm retiring from the game of football, I still have much work to do," Crawford wrote. "I'm looking forward to being the best father, husband and man I can be."

