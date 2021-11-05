#DENvsDAL

Revisiting 2021 NFL Draft With Surtain & Parsons

Nov 05, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

In the hours leading up to the first round of the NFL Draft back in April, it seemed as if the Cowboys were going to land one of two players with their 10th overall pick.

But we all know that neither Jaycee Horn or Patrick Surtain fell to them, getting picked in consecutive picks at No. 8 and No. 9, leading to the Cowboys eventually trading back and getting Micah Parsons.

So here we are, nearing the halfway point of the regular season and Parsons and Surtain will be on the field Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys missed the chance to face Horn, who was injured before the Panthers and Cowboys played back in early October.

But Surtain will be there, playing well for the Broncos defense that has struggled to have a consistent pass-rush this year and just now traded away Von Miller this week.

In his press conference on Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked what he liked about Surtain in the evaluation process last spring.

"What wasn't there to like?" McCarthy asked back. "He's very mature. He had the length, the twitch, ball skills. He came from a really good program. You look at the makeup and I think he's off to a great start."
Surtain has started all but one game this year and has one interception for the Broncos.

But according to NFL analyst Bucky Brooks, a former player and scout who also is a regular guest on the Cowboys Break podcast, said the Cowboys got the better end of the deal.

"I think Micah Parsons is a better player. I think we'll look back in history and we'll say Micah parsons showed to be a better player," Brooks said. "He's more impactful because as much as we love cornerbacks, a guy who can play at the line of scrimmage, an edge player and impact the game withs acks and tackles for loss, he has more impact than a corner."

Brooks said in the first half of this season, it's clear Parsons has the edge and should be the frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"I don't think Surtain has delivered as many impact plays as Micah Parsons has and in Dallas' defense," Brooks said. "Micah Parsons is more impactful than what Patrick Surtain has been able to do, with or without Trevon Diggs playing at the level that he's playing."

