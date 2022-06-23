Role Call | 2022

Role Call: WR Ty Fryfogle Flying Under The Radar

Jun 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor
Role-Call--WR-Ty-Fryfogle-Flying-Under-The-Radar-HERO

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with rookie wide receiver Ty Fryfogle.)

How He Got Here: Prior to signing with the Cowboys as a UDFA in 2022, Fryfogle posted one of the best seasons by a wide receiver at Indiana during the truncated COVID-19 season. In 2020 by posting a team-high 37 receptions and ranked fourth in the Big Ten with 721 receiving yards. During that season, Fryfogle was named third-team All-American by the Associated Press and the first Indiana receiver to earn the honor since James Hard in 2007. He also was named the Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year, and was one of the final 11 semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award

What's Next: Given that the Cowboys have a multitude of rookie and first-year receivers battling for playing time, Fryfogle has his work cut out for him. However, given that the Cowboys have seen injuries to James Washington and first-rounder Jalen Tolbert, Fryfogle has had the ability to take advantage of the reps during offseason workouts and OTAs. If he can continue to prove his value and the ability to help out on special teams, Fryfogle could set himself up nicely for training camp.

Bet You Didn't Know: A native of Mississippi, Fryfogle attended George County High in Lucedale, Miss. where he holds career records for both receptions and receiving yardage. He also racked up nearly 1,500 yards on 89 catches and 14 touchdowns during his senior season.

