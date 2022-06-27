Role Call: How Malik Davis Earns A Roster Spot

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with rookie running back Malik Davis.)

How He Got Here: Few running backs in the state of Florida had better careers than Davis during his time there. A product of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla., Davis set the all-time leading rushing record in the county with over 7,000 yards and 83 touchdowns before committing to the University of Florida. Despite earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors with 526 rushing yards in 2017, Davis saw his next two seasons fall by the wayside due to injury. In total, Davis totaled nearly 2,200 total yards and 10 touchdowns across 46 games before the Cowboys picked up as a rookie free agent after the NFL Draft.

What's Next: Davis was one of two undrafted rookie running backs the Cowboys signed, along with Harvard's Aaron Shampklin. While the top of the depth chart is certainly occupied by Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard, there could be competition for the third spot behind the top two guys. Both Shampklin and Davis, as well as Rico Dowdlem and JaQuan Hardy all have seen significant reps during the offseason to state their cases. The pedigree is there with Davis during his time in Florida but could also see time on the practice squad to expand his game.