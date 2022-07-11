Role Call | 2022

Role Call: Thomas Not Just The "Other" Rookie DB

Jul 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor
Role-Call-2022-Juanyeh-Thomas-hero

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies, and veterans alike. The series continues today with rookie safety Juanyeh Thomas.)

How He Got Here: A star during his four-year stint at Georgia Tech, Juanyeh Thomas proved that he could excel in any role he was put in. As a freshman he earned first-team All-ACC recognition as a kick returner from PFF with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Overall, Thomas racked up 215 tackles, five forced fumbles and four interceptions across 47 games and 33 starts to go along with All-ACC honorable mention honors in 2021.

What's Next: While there might be questions about certain spots on the Cowboys roster, the secondary might be one Dallas feels comfortable with. Trevon Diggs and his record-setting 11 interceptions will return at the corner spot, as will Jayron Kearse at safety after resigning this offseason. From there Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, along with Isreal Mukuamu help round out the safety position. While it is possible Thomas could see playing time, it is more likely that he fits into a special teams' role given his success and experience at the collegiate level. For starters, he has to prove he's better than rookie safety Markquese Bell, who has received plenty of attention this offseason.

Bet You Didn't Know: Thomas a three-star rated prospect by ESPN coming out of Niceville, Fla. where he was a three-time all-state winner. He set a national high school record by recording five straight games with an interception returned for a touchdown.

Related Content

news

Role Call: Rookie Bell Turning Heads This Offseason

The Cowboys have a history of finding undrafted players and turning them into starters, if not superstars. After his stellar offseason, could safety Markquese Bell be the next player on that list?

news

Role Call: Can't Argue With Tafua's Production

Rookie defensive end Mika Tafua led the Pac-12 in sacks last year on his way to joining the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He'll push for a roster spot in training camp.

news

Role Call: Can Big Kat Crack The Final Roster?

After a productive college career at two winning programs, Markaviest Bryant will look to crack the Cowboys' D-Line rotation as an undrafted rookie

news

Role Call: The Next Chapter For LB Storey Jackson

The Cowboys have some potential issues at linebacker in terms of depth. While they might be top-heavy with Micah Parsons leading the way, the Cowboys could need rookies such as Storey Jackson to emerge quickly.

news

Role Call: How Malik Davis Earns A Roster Spot

A high school superstar in Florida, who then starred for the Florida Gators and is now a running back for the Cowboys? Sure, it worked for Emmitt Smith but now Malik Davis finds himself on the same path.

news

Role Call: Opportunity Ahead For Jake Ferguson

From day one, football has always been part of Jake Ferguson's life. Now he has a chance to live out his dream with the Cowboys — and possibly earn playing time right away.

news

Role Call: WR Ty Fryfogle Flying Under The Radar

Because of a plethora of injuries at receiver this offseason, rookies such as Ty Fryfogle were able to get plenty of reps this summer. But will that continue next month at training camp?

news

Role Call: Could Rookie RB Push For 3rd Spot?

Rookie running back Aaron Shampklin got some extra offseason practice reps heading into a camp competition for a backup spot behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

news

Role Call: WR Houston Trying To Make It In Dallas

With a name like Houston, who grew up in San Antonio, it's only fitting at that Dennis Houston tries to land an NFL job in Dallas, showcasing his talents at wide receiver.

news

Role Call: John Ridgeway's Path To Playing Time

It's no coincidence that John Ridgeway is the second defensive tackle drafted by the Cowboys since 2021 who weighs at least 320 pounds. Here's a closer look at his potential role.

news

Role Call: How Much Can Tolbert Do In Year 1?

Jalen Tolbert is back from a minor hamstring injury and set to work through Cowboys' minicamp. How high are the expectations for his rookie season?

Advertising