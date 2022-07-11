Role Call: Thomas Not Just The "Other" Rookie DB

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies, and veterans alike. The series continues today with rookie safety Juanyeh Thomas.)

How He Got Here: A star during his four-year stint at Georgia Tech, Juanyeh Thomas proved that he could excel in any role he was put in. As a freshman he earned first-team All-ACC recognition as a kick returner from PFF with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Overall, Thomas racked up 215 tackles, five forced fumbles and four interceptions across 47 games and 33 starts to go along with All-ACC honorable mention honors in 2021.

What's Next: While there might be questions about certain spots on the Cowboys roster, the secondary might be one Dallas feels comfortable with. Trevon Diggs and his record-setting 11 interceptions will return at the corner spot, as will Jayron Kearse at safety after resigning this offseason. From there Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, along with Isreal Mukuamu help round out the safety position. While it is possible Thomas could see playing time, it is more likely that he fits into a special teams' role given his success and experience at the collegiate level. For starters, he has to prove he's better than rookie safety Markquese Bell, who has received plenty of attention this offseason.