Ronald Jones suspended for first two games of regular season

Jul 31, 2023
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif — Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season by the NFL for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances, the team and league announced on Monday afternoon.

"Jones is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games," the statement said. "He will be allowed to return to the Cowboys' active roster on Monday, Sept. 18, following the team's Week 2 game vs. the New York Jets."

Jones, who is entering his first season with the Cowboys, is one of a handful of running backs vying for the RB2 role behind Tony Pollard in 2023. Now, the team will have to pivot to either Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn or Hunter Luepke for the first two games against the Giants and Jets.

The USC product signed with the Cowboys on March 21 on a one-year, $1,232,500 contract after the team parted ways with long-time running back Ezekiel Elliott during the offseason. Jones is viewed as a stocky, physical back that could provide pass protection and extra power in the run game for the Cowboys.

Originally from McKinney, Texas, Jones is entering his sixth season in the NFL after four years in Tampa Bay – where he won a Super Bowl in 2021 – and one season in Kansas City where he won a second ring in 2023. He has run for 2,244 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career.

His career season came in 2020 when he ran for 978 yards and seven touchdowns on his way to helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.

