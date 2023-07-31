Ronald Jones suspended for first two games of regular season

OXNARD, Calif — Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season by the NFL for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances, the team and league announced on Monday afternoon.

"Jones is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games," the statement said. "He will be allowed to return to the Cowboys' active roster on Monday, Sept. 18, following the team's Week 2 game vs. the New York Jets."