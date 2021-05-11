Second-Round Chances Nothing New For Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – What is that player still doing there? Something must be wrong for him to fall like that.

Those are the statements that get asked every single year during the draft. It never fails that a player or two, or even a handful, had expectations of going in the first round but for one reason or another, they find themselves still available in the second round.

It some senses, the second round can be dubbed as the "value" round. Or maybe, it's the "taking a chance" round.

And for the Cowboys, both of those monikers have been true, especially here in recent years.

The Cowboys haven't been shy about the fact they like to take some risks in the second round, especially if there's a chance to steal some value on a player that has either fallen because of injury, character issues or any other reason that might cause a player to drop.

It happened again this year for the Cowboys, who desperately wanted a cornerback – so much so they were likely willing to take either Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn in the first round despite having higher grades on Micah Parsons and Rashawn Slater.

So in the second round, they got their cornerback – one that likely has first-round talent in Kelvin Joseph.

So what's the issue? With Joseph the only questions – ones the Cowboys most certainly answered before the pick – is that of his commitment to football and his team. He reportedly left LSU's squad after the 2018 season after he was sent home from the bowl game. Joseph transferred to Kentucky where he played half of last season before deciding to "opt out" and prepare for the draft, although it was widely reported that the decision to part ways was a mutual decision by Joseph and Kentucky's staff.

Joseph is also an accomplished rapper with several produced albums. But he insists football is his top priority and the Cowboys are obviously willing to give him that chance.

This certainly wouldn't be the first player the Cowboys have taken a chance on in the second round. Here are some recent 2ndround risks: