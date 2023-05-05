Offseason | 2023

Sky Is The Limit for Micah, Cowboys Defense in '23

May 05, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Sky-Is-The-Limit-for-Micah,-Cowboys-Defense-in-‘23-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Despite being frustrated with the pitching in the 10th annual Reliant Home Run Derby on Wednesday night, third-year linebacker turned defensive end Micah Parsons couldn't contain his excitement about what's in store for the Dallas defense in 2023.

It began with the addition of Stephon Gilmore earlier this offseason, but was amplified even more when defensive tackle Mazi Smith was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft last week to help bolster one of the top defenses in the league from a season ago.

"He's gonna add tremendous help in the run game," Parsons said about Smith. "He's low, he's powerful, strong and big-bodied. We've been missing a young guy too, not just trading for guys. Just a young big boulder that will make a difference in this run defense and pushing the pocket."

Parsons was exchanging messages with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn throughout the draft process right up until the pick was made on Thursday night about Smith being one his favorites for selection No. 26.

"Just watching his film, watching this guy running through guys, how explosive he is coming off," he said about what stood out. "This is the type of guy we could really use."

The third round selection of Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown also excites Parsons as he sees yet another athletic presence being added to the second level that can also assist in getting into the backfield.

"I just like how athletic he is," he said. "Him and Devin Harper have a lot of similarities in their game. It's just all about getting him ready for the game, getting him ready for the playbook, just putting that weight on and getting him coming downhill and letting that fear go."

With the rookie additions that can step in immediately being paired with the offseason acquisition of Stephon Gilmore, Parsons sees a ceiling for the Dallas defense that will be even more difficult for opposing offenses to gameplan around.

"We can be so much better," he said. "We got teams that can't just run away from [Trevon Diggs] no more. We got that stability on the outside, that veteran leadership that's gonna help Kelvin [Joseph] and Nahshon [Wright] get going. We're very excited."

Related Content

news

Martin: Solari Bringing 'Edge' Back to Dallas OL

Zack Martin dishes on his early experience with new offensive line coach Mike Solari while also laying out his Year 2 expectations for Tyler Smith.

news

Spagnola: Great Scott, What A Sixth-Round Find

The Cowboys just might have found something special in the sixth round with the selection of cornerback Eric Scott Jr.

news

Diggs, Gilmore Headline Cowboys' Potent CB Unit

With the addition of Stephon Gilmore to a CB room featuring Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis, the Cowboys are primed to be the envy of the NFL at the CB position.

news

Parsons Adding Muscle Mass, Converting to EDGE

It took only one year for Micah Parsons' explosiveness as a pass rusher to lead him from mostly a hybrid lionbacker to the edge of the D-line, where he'll play full-time going forward.

news

Updates: Diggs 'Excited' For Bland in Year 2

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

LVE: Clark to Make 'Tremendous Strides' in 2023

It wasn't simply an impressive rookie debut for Damone Clark in 2022, it was one that nearly didn't happen at all, and his first true offseason now has him aimed at the moon.

news

Dak, Diggs, Lamb on Contracts: 'I Want to Be Here'

After hitting some dingers at Dr. Pepper Ballpark on Thursday night, some of the faces of the Cowboys answered some hard-hitting questions about offseason developments.

news

LVE Wins Back-to-Back Reliant HR Derby Title

Leighton Vander Esch did his best work as a good Samaritan for the second straight year at the Reliant Home Run Derby, though it came at the expense of some less fortunate baseballs.

news

Ferguson on Year 2, Schoonmaker: 'It'll Be Exciting'

The tight end room for the Dallas Cowboys received another weapon in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Jake Ferguson is as ready to get started with Luke Schoonmaker as he is to level up himself.

news

'Dynamic' Cooks Settling In Alongside Dak, Lamb

Newly acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks has only been in Dallas for just over a month, but the early bonding with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott has excitement building.

news

Mick Shots: These Numbers Qualify Family Affair

Magical moment there Saturday on the final day of the NFL Draft, the Cowboys selecting Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round with the 212th pick, the son of Chris Vaughn, the Cowboys assistant director of college scouting.

Advertising